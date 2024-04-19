News

Phoebe Green shares ’80s-tinged new track ‘I Think That I’m Getting Boring’

It’s an ode to coming of age and navigating your early twenties.

Photo: Sara Carpentieri

19th April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Phoebe Green, News, Listen

Manchester’s Phoebe Green has offered up another taste of what to expect from her forthcoming EP ‘Ask Me Now’ (due out on 24th May) in the form of the ’80s pop inspired new single, ‘I Think That I’m Getting Boring’.

It follows her two recent releases ‘I Could Love You’ and ‘Embarrass Me’, and explores, in Phoebe’s words, “the calmness that comes with being in love and letting go of the fear of being ‘boring’.” Continuing, she has explained: “There is so much joy in consistency and contentment that seemed so daunting to me because I’d never let myself have it before. It feels like a very anthemic coming-of-age type of song which is funny considering I’m in my mid twenties, but it’s reassuring that I’m still growing in so many ways.”

To mark the release of ‘Ask Me Now’ - which follows her 2022 debut LP ‘Lucky Me’ - Phoebe’s set to play a headline show in London at The Grace on 6th June. You can nab tickets here, and listen to ‘I Think That I’m Getting Boring’ below.

Phoebe Green - Lucky Me

Album Review

Phoebe Green - Lucky Me

As bold as the personality that runs through it.

Play Video

Get tickets to watch Phoebe Green live now.

Tags: Phoebe Green, News, Listen

Phoebe Green Tickets

The Grace, London, London

Latest News

Caity Baser, Orla Gartland, and flowerovlove to play DIY’s stage at Live At Leeds In The Park

Caity Baser, Orla Gartland, and flowerovlove to play DIY’s stage at Live At Leeds In The Park

Alfie Templeman drops groovy new effort ‘Hello Lonely’

Alfie Templeman drops groovy new effort Hello Lonely’

Rachel Chinouriri shares visualiser for latest single ‘It Is What It Is’

Rachel Chinouriri shares visualiser for latest single It Is What It Is’

Montreux Jazz Festival unveils 2024 lineup, including RAYE, Jessie Ware, PJ Harvey and more

Montreux Jazz Festival unveils 2024 lineup, including RAYE, Jessie Ware, PJ Harvey and more

Fontaines DC announce UK & Ireland headline tour

Fontaines DC announce UK & Ireland headline tour

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

April 2024

Latest Issue

April 2024

With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY