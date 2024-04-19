Phoebe Green shares ’80s-tinged new track ‘I Think That I’m Getting Boring’

Manchester’s Phoebe Green has offered up another taste of what to expect from her forthcoming EP ‘Ask Me Now’ (due out on 24th May) in the form of the ’80s pop inspired new single, ‘I Think That I’m Getting Boring’.

It follows her two recent releases ‘I Could Love You’ and ‘Embarrass Me’, and explores, in Phoebe’s words, “the calmness that comes with being in love and letting go of the fear of being ‘boring’.” Continuing, she has explained: “There is so much joy in consistency and contentment that seemed so daunting to me because I’d never let myself have it before. It feels like a very anthemic coming-of-age type of song which is funny considering I’m in my mid twenties, but it’s reassuring that I’m still growing in so many ways.”

To mark the release of ‘Ask Me Now’ - which follows her 2022 debut LP ‘Lucky Me’ - Phoebe’s set to play a headline show in London at The Grace on 6th June. You can nab tickets here, and listen to ‘I Think That I’m Getting Boring’ below.