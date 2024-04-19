News
Phoebe Green shares ’80s-tinged new track ‘I Think That I’m Getting Boring’
It’s an ode to coming of age and navigating your early twenties.
Manchester’s Phoebe Green has offered up another taste of what to expect from her forthcoming EP ‘Ask Me Now’ (due out on 24th May) in the form of the ’80s pop inspired new single, ‘I Think That I’m Getting Boring’.
It follows her two recent releases ‘I Could Love You’ and ‘Embarrass Me’, and explores, in Phoebe’s words, “the calmness that comes with being in love and letting go of the fear of being ‘boring’.” Continuing, she has explained: “There is so much joy in consistency and contentment that seemed so daunting to me because I’d never let myself have it before. It feels like a very anthemic coming-of-age type of song which is funny considering I’m in my mid twenties, but it’s reassuring that I’m still growing in so many ways.”
To mark the release of ‘Ask Me Now’ - which follows her 2022 debut LP ‘Lucky Me’ - Phoebe’s set to play a headline show in London at The Grace on 6th June. You can nab tickets here, and listen to ‘I Think That I’m Getting Boring’ below.
Read More
Phoebe Green shares powerful new track ‘I Could Love You’
It's the second track to be taken from the Manchester artist's forthcoming new EP 'Ask Me Now'.
15th March 2024, 12:57pm
Heavy rain doesn’t dampen spirits at an indie-heavy Y Not 2023
It's a weekend packed with indie anthems past, present and future.
2nd August 2023, 4:50pm
Phoebe Green - Lucky Me
4-5 Stars
As bold as the personality that runs through it.
19th August 2022, 12:00am
Swim Deep return with new track ‘On The Floor’
It's the first glimpse into their forthcoming new EP, 'Familiarise Yourself With Your Closest Exit'.
8th November 2021, 12:00am
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.