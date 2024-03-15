News

Phoebe Green shares powerful new track ‘I Could Love You’

It’s the second track to be taken from the Manchester artist’s forthcoming new EP ‘Ask Me Now’.

15th March 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Manchester’s Phoebe Green has offered a second taste of her forthcoming new EP ‘Ask Me Now’.

‘I Could Love You’ is a reflective, atmospheric new track which follows on from her previous single ‘Embarrass Me’. The tracks mark her first new material since both the release of her 2022 debut album ‘Lucky Me’, and her departure from Chess Club Records, which happened by mutual understanding. They’ll both feature on her forthcoming Steph Marziano-produced EP, which is due out on 24th May.

Speaking of their new track, Phoebe says: “It explores the mixed emotions when meeting someone new, wanting to hold back in a self preservation sense but also having a gut feeling that it’s the right thing to pursue. For a really long time, love songs made me feel too vulnerable and I found it easier to convey bitterness than hope, so getting to a point where I can write an openly queer song about falling in love is really affirming.”

Check out ‘I Could Love You’ below, and don’t forget: Phoebe will be playing a special headline show at The Grace in London on 6th June. Tickets are available now.

Get tickets to watch Phoebe Green live now.

Phoebe Green Tickets

The Grace, London, London

