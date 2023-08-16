News

Priya Ragu announces debut album Santhosam’

The Swiss-Tamil artist has also shared her new track Vacation’.

16th August 2023
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Swiss-Tamil artist Priya Ragu has announced details of her debut album Santhosam’.

Named after the Tamil word for happiness, her first full-length will be released on 20th October via Warner Records and follows on from her 2021 mixtape damnshestamil’. It’ll be fifteen tracks in length, and is set to feature previous singles Easy’ and Adalam Va!’. 

The album is my story of finding happiness,” Priya has said, of the record. It helped me find my purpose in life. Maybe it will help others, too.”

Alongside the news of the record, Priya’s also shared another preview in the form of Vacation’: That song came about while we were touring and writing at the same time. We just reached a limit. We were exhausted from all of the travelling, creating and never really being home, so we booked a flight to India. But it’s not just about being a pop star or being creative. Even when I had my office job, I was lost in that. That song is a reminder of how important it is to give yourself a break, to step back, let loose and allow yourself to recharge your batteries.”

Check out the tracklisting for Santhosam’ below, and scroll down to listen to Vacation’.

Ammama’s Note
School Me Like That
One Way Ticket
Hit The Bucket
Black Goose
Let Me Breathe
Chennai
Easy
Adalam Va!
Cornerstore
Uyiree
Power
Escape
Lovely Day
Mani Osai

