Priya Ragu announces debut album 'Santhosam'

Swiss-Tamil artist Priya Ragu has announced details of her debut album ​‘Santhosam’.

Named after the Tamil word for happiness, her first full-length will be released on 20th October via Warner Records and follows on from her 2021 mixtape ​‘damnshestamil’. It’ll be fifteen tracks in length, and is set to feature previous singles ​‘Easy’ and ​‘Adalam Va!’.

“The album is my story of finding happiness,” Priya has said, of the record. ​“It helped me find my purpose in life. Maybe it will help others, too.”

Alongside the news of the record, Priya’s also shared another preview in the form of ​‘Vacation’: ​“That song came about while we were touring and writing at the same time. We just reached a limit. We were exhausted from all of the travelling, creating and never really being home, so we booked a flight to India. But it’s not just about being a pop star or being creative. Even when I had my office job, I was lost in that. That song is a reminder of how important it is to give yourself a break, to step back, let loose and allow yourself to recharge your batteries.”

Check out the tracklisting for ​‘Santhosam’ below, and scroll down to listen to ​‘Vacation’.

Ammama’s Note

School Me Like That

One Way Ticket

Hit The Bucket

Black Goose

Let Me Breathe

Chennai

Easy

Adalam Va!

Cornerstore

Uyiree

Power

Escape

Lovely Day

Mani Osai