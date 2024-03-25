News
Remi Wolf confirms second album ‘Big Ideas’
The video for lead single ‘Cinderella’ features Mac Demarco as an ice cream man, natch.
Alt-pop chameleon and DIY fave Remi Wolf is back! Her sophomore studio album, ‘Big Ideas’, is due to arrive on 12th July on EMI Records - just after a stint supporting Olivia Rodrigo on the GUTS world tour this Spring, don’t ya know - and we’ve been given a first taste of what to expect via her new earworm single, ‘Cinderella’.
“‘Cinderella’ is a lyrical collage of the ups and downs and mood swings and transient lifestyle I was experiencing while writing this album”, Remi has shared. “Constant travel and rapid changes led me to feel such a rollercoaster of emotion- moving from feeling really insecure to feeling really good to feeling manic and depressed and then feeling OK again, while desperately craving a grounding figure to tell me I was doing a good job. So, this song was me stepping in as my own fairy godmother telling myself that I was in control.”
Check out the gloriously sunny video for ‘Cinderella’ (which features a cameo from none other than Mac Demarco) here:
‘Big Ideas’ will act as a follow up to Remi’s acclaimed 2021 debut ‘Juno’, and, as she told us in an interview last month, is “an album of transition” that maintains her thematic focus on interpersonal relationships - all filtered through that distinctive Remi Wolf lens.
“I think in writing this record, there was no ounce of my life that was grounded except for this one relationship I have which a lot of the record is about”, she commented. “And I love writing about love and the trials and tribulations of love, and of my own mind and living in my own body, so those themes are still running very strong.”
You can read the full interview - as featured in our February 2024 print mag - below, and listen to Remi’s Before They Knew Better podcast episode here.
