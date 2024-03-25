Remi Wolf confirms second album ‘Big Ideas’

Alt-pop chameleon and DIY fave Remi Wolf is back! Her sophomore studio album, ‘Big Ideas’, is due to arrive on 12th July on EMI Records - just after a stint supporting Olivia Rodrigo on the GUTS world tour this Spring, don’t ya know - and we’ve been given a first taste of what to expect via her new earworm single, ‘Cinderella’.

“‘Cinderella’ is a lyrical collage of the ups and downs and mood swings and transient lifestyle I was experiencing while writing this album”, Remi has shared. “Constant travel and rapid changes led me to feel such a rollercoaster of emotion- moving from feeling really insecure to feeling really good to feeling manic and depressed and then feeling OK again, while desperately craving a grounding figure to tell me I was doing a good job. So, this song was me stepping in as my own fairy godmother telling myself that I was in control.”

Check out the gloriously sunny video for ‘Cinderella’ (which features a cameo from none other than Mac Demarco) here:

