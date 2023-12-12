News
Remi Wolf talks Junior Olympics and Paramore on the latest episode of Before They Knew Better
Talk about a packed childhood! We sit down with the alt-pop sensation to find out what she was up to before becoming the musician we know and love today.
So far on Before They Knew Better - DIY’s podcast series which digs into all the hilarious highs and embarrassing lows of your fave musicians’ early years - we’ve heard from the likes of Killer Mike, mxmtoon, James Acaster, and more. This week, we catch up with technicolour alt-pop star Remi Wolf about her frankly wild childhood - from competing in the Junior Olympics to becoming a world-famous musician.
“That was a really crazy time of my life”, she shares, speaking about when she was 13. “I was going to ski school and training for Junior Olympics qualifier. I was going to school with six other people in my grade, and I’d go to school from 9:00am to 12:00pm - so three hours - and then I’d go and ski for the rest of the day.”
You can listen to the full interview - and catch up on the whole series of Before They Knew Better so far - on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and all major podcast platforms. A new episode lands every Tuesday morning, so tune into our chat with Remi Wolf now, and don’t forget to like and subscribe on your chosen platform!
