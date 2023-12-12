News

Remi Wolf talks Junior Olympics and Paramore on the latest episode of Before They Knew Better

Talk about a packed childhood! We sit down with the alt-pop sensation to find out what she was up to before becoming the musician we know and love today.

12th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Remi Wolf, News, Listen, , Podcast

So far on Before They Knew Better - DIY’s podcast series which digs into all the hilarious highs and embarrassing lows of your fave musicians’ early years - we’ve heard from the likes of Killer Mike, mxmtoon, James Acaster, and more. This week, we catch up with technicolour alt-pop star Remi Wolf about her frankly wild childhood - from competing in the Junior Olympics to becoming a world-famous musician.

“That was a really crazy time of my life”, she shares, speaking about when she was 13. “I was going to ski school and training for Junior Olympics qualifier. I was going to school with six other people in my grade, and I’d go to school from 9:00am to 12:00pm - so three hours - and then I’d go and ski for the rest of the day.”

You can listen to the full interview - and catch up on the whole series of Before They Knew Better so far - on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and all major podcast platforms. A new episode lands every Tuesday morning, so tune into our chat with Remi Wolf now, and don’t forget to like and subscribe on your chosen platform!

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Interview

Wolf Like Her: Remi Wolf

Wolf Like Her: Remi Wolf

With eye-popping lyrics, an album full of bright and brilliant funk-pop earworms and a perhaps unexpected emotional honesty, Remi Wolf is the 360-degree pop star the world has been waiting for.

15th October 2021, 11:05am

