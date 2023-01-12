Ahead of the release of their new album ‘Gloria’ on 20th January, Sam Smith is releasing their latest single ‘Gimme’, which they describe as “filth!”.

Featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, Sam says of the new track, “I’m a sexual person, I like sex. It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of. Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh.”

Speaking about their new album on Instagram, Sam previously said, “I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of Gloria and hand this work over to you. It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music and by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul. Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long.”

Have a listen to ‘Gimme’ below.