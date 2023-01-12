Listen Sam Smith releases “filth” new track ‘Gimme’
It’s the latest single from their forthcoming new album ‘Gloria’.
Ahead of the release of their new album ‘Gloria’ on 20th January, Sam Smith is releasing their latest single ‘Gimme’, which they describe as “filth!”.
Featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, Sam says of the new track, “I’m a sexual person, I like sex. It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of. Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh.”
Speaking about their new album on Instagram, Sam previously said, “I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of Gloria and hand this work over to you. It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music and by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul. Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long.”
Have a listen to ‘Gimme’ below.
See Sam Smith live at the following dates:
JULY
25 Miami, FL FTX Arena
26 Orlando, FL Amway Center
28 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
29 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
AUGUST
01 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
02 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
04 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
05 Boston, MA TD Garden
08 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
12 Montréal, QC Bell Centre
15 Chicago, IL United Center
16 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
18 Denver, CO Ball Arena
19 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
23 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
25 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
27 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
28 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
31 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
SEPTEMBER
03 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
05 Austin, TX Moody Center
07 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
08 Houston, TX Toyota Center
12 Monterrey, MX Arena Monterrey
14 Cuidad de Mexico, MX Palacio de los Deportes
