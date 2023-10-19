News

Charli XCX and Sam Smith collab on new track ‘In The City

It’s a standalone single that’s been premiered as Radio 1’s Hottest Record.

Photo: Terrence O'Connor

19th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Charli XCX, Sam Smith, News, Listen

A pairing made in pop heaven, Charli XCX and Sam Smith have today released a new collab, the standalone single ‘In The City’. A pulsing dance track that boasts production from ILYA, A. G. Cook, Omer Fedi, George Daniel and Charli XCX, it’s also set to be remixed by DJ Heartstring in the near future.

The song comes after Charli featured on the hit Barbie soundtrack with ‘Speed Drive’ earlier this year, and also follows her 2022 critically acclaimed album ‘Crash’. Sam Smith, meanwhile, has well and truly entered their new pop era, having spent 2023 releasing a new album (‘Gloria’) and ruling the international festival circuit.

Speaking on the track, Charli has said: “The song is about finding the people you truly love and connect with through wild nights out and partying in magical places. It’s about feeling accepted, the magnificence of being welcomed into queer spaces and those once in a lifetime people you get to meet when you’re there.”

Listen to ‘In The City’ here:

Play Video
Charli XCX - CRASH

Album Review

Charli XCX - CRASH

An album that cements her status as a true pop trailblazer.

Tags: Charli XCX, Sam Smith, News, Listen

Latest News

Michelle unveil plans for new EP ‘Glow’

Michelle unveil plans for new EP Glow

Jockstrap drop new track and video for ‘Good Girl’

Jockstrap drop new track and video for Good Girl

Lambrini Girls share new video for ‘Boys In The Band’

Lambrini Girls share new video for Boys In The Band

Kevin Abstract shares new single ‘What Should I Do?’

Kevin Abstract shares new single What Should I Do?

Nadine Shah announces fifth album ‘Filthy Underneath’

Nadine Shah announces fifth album Filthy Underneath

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

October 2023

Latest Issue

October 2023

Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY