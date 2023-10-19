News
Charli XCX and Sam Smith collab on new track ‘In The City’
It’s a standalone single that’s been premiered as Radio 1’s Hottest Record.
A pairing made in pop heaven, Charli XCX and Sam Smith have today released a new collab, the standalone single ‘In The City’. A pulsing dance track that boasts production from ILYA, A. G. Cook, Omer Fedi, George Daniel and Charli XCX, it’s also set to be remixed by DJ Heartstring in the near future.
The song comes after Charli featured on the hit Barbie soundtrack with ‘Speed Drive’ earlier this year, and also follows her 2022 critically acclaimed album ‘Crash’. Sam Smith, meanwhile, has well and truly entered their new pop era, having spent 2023 releasing a new album (‘Gloria’) and ruling the international festival circuit.
Speaking on the track, Charli has said: “The song is about finding the people you truly love and connect with through wild nights out and partying in magical places. It’s about feeling accepted, the magnificence of being welcomed into queer spaces and those once in a lifetime people you get to meet when you’re there.”
Listen to ‘In The City’ here:
