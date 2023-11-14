Festivals
Dua Lipa to headline Open’er 2024
She’s the first name to be announced for the Polish festival’s next instalment.
Fresh from releasing her earworm new single ‘Houdini’, pop superstar Dua Lipa has now been announced as the first headliner for Open’er Festival 2024. Set to take place from 3rd-6th July 2024 at the unique location of Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport, the Polish festival has built a reputation as one of Europe’s most eclectic summer events.
This summer saw the likes of SZA, Kendrick Lamar, and Young Fathers perform on the Baltic coast’s disused airstrip, over a long weekend which we hailed as “continually ahead of the curve in [its] blending of global rock, pop and hip hop alongside a healthy complement of homegrown acts”.
For the next iteration, Dua will be taking to the Orange Main Stage on Thursday 4th July, rounding off the day’s music with cuts from her 2017 self-titled debut album, 2020’s hit ‘Future Nostalgia’ and, no doubt, a healthy sprinkling of new tracks too.
Early bird tickets for Open’er 2024 have sold out, but general sale is open now via the festival’s website. And if you already can’t wait for July, why not revisit all the fun of 2023’s festival below…
