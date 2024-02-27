News

Sega Bodega unveils atmospheric video for new single ‘Set Me Free, I’m An Animal’

He’s due to perform at a string of festivals this summer, including a stop off in the UK for Field Day.

Photo: Aidan Zamiri

27th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Paris based artist and producer Sega Bodega has today shared a new single entitled ‘Set Me Free, I’m An Animal’, which arrives accompanied by an immersive Actual Objects directed video (Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor).

Aiming to evoke the sensation of being enveloped by a situation or environment out of your own control, the visual serves to accentuate the track’s atmospheric textures and haunting vocals. It’s our third taste of what to expect from Sega Bodega’s forthcoming solo project, which is due to arrive in April and will be his first since 2021 outing ‘Romeo’.

Watch the official video for ‘Set Me Free, I’m An Animal’ below.

Fans will also be able to catch Sega Bodega live across Europe this Summer, including at London’s own Field Day Festival. Check ‘em out here:

MAY 2024
31 Spain, Primavera Festival

JULY 2024
11 Germany, Melt Festival
18 Belgium, Dour Festival

AUGUST 2024
24 London, Field Day Festival

NOVEMBER 2024
01 Italy, C2C Festival

