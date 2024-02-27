Sega Bodega unveils atmospheric video for new single ‘Set Me Free, I’m An Animal’

Paris based artist and producer Sega Bodega has today shared a new single entitled ‘Set Me Free, I’m An Animal’, which arrives accompanied by an immersive Actual Objects directed video (Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor).

Aiming to evoke the sensation of being enveloped by a situation or environment out of your own control, the visual serves to accentuate the track’s atmospheric textures and haunting vocals. It’s our third taste of what to expect from Sega Bodega’s forthcoming solo project, which is due to arrive in April and will be his first since 2021 outing ‘Romeo’.

Watch the official video for ‘Set Me Free, I’m An Animal’ below.

