News
Self Esteem & Jake Shears to join cast of London’s Cabaret West End show
The two artists will be performing the iconic roles of Sally Bowles and Emcee from the end of September.
In an extremely exciting turn of events, Self Esteem’s Rebecca Lucy Taylor and Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears are set to join the cast of London’s West End show Cabaret from late September.
The two artists will be taking on the iconic roles of Sally Bowles and Emcee in the Olivier Award-winning production from 25th September, until 20th January 2024. The show takes place at London’s Playhouse Theatre, which — as part of the production — is transformed into the Kit Kat Club, while the current cast boasts actors Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park.
Speaking of his part in the show, Shears has said: “It is my privilege and honour to play the Emcee in this incredible show. I am especially excited to be sharing the stage with the force that is Self Esteem. This role has been a lifetime dream of mine and I couldn’t imagine a better production of it to be a part of.” His appearance will follow on from his recently-released solo album ‘Last Man Dancing’, which landed earlier this year.
As well as releasing her critically-acclaimed album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ in 2021, Rebecca recently composed the music for the Jodie Comer-starring Prima Facie, and will be performing at Green Man festival and Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl ahead of joining the production. Speaking of her involvement, she’s commented: “I’ve never made a secret of my love of theatre and I honestly couldn’t be more excited about getting to make my stage debut as one of the greatest leads of all time. I’ve joked for years that there’s no need for a Self Esteem musical really because Sally’s story covers most of the points and here we are. I am both artistically and emotionally raring to take on this challenge. Pinch me!”
