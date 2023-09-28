News

Sky Ferreira announces ‘Masochism’ 2024 UK tour

The Californian synth-popper returns to these shores next March.

28th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Sky Ferreira, News

Way back in 2019, Sky Ferreira gave us the first taste of her much-anticipated second album ‘Masochism’ in the form of its first single ‘Downhill Lullaby’. Since then, she’s been busy acting (in Twin Peaks, Baby Driver and Lords of Chaos) and collaborating with the likes of Charli XCX.

Now, she’s ready to step back into the spotlight in her own right, having announced a headline tour of the UK in support of ‘Masochism’. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00am on Friday 29th September (tomorrow) via Live Nation - you can catch Sky live on the following dates:

MARCH

20 Birmingham, O2 Institute
22 Leeds, Project House
24 Manchester, O2 Ritz
26 London, KOKO
29 Bristol, Bristol Marble Factory
31 Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford

APRIL

01 Brighton, Concorde 2

Listen to ‘Downhill Lullaby’ here:

Play Video

Tags: Sky Ferreira, News

Latest News

Will Joseph Cook drops latest track ‘Born To Lose’

Will Joseph Cook drops latest track Born To Lose

Two Door Cinema Club are back with synth-led single ‘Sure Enough’

Two Door Cinema Club are back with synth-led single Sure Enough

Debby Friday releases new single ‘let u in’

Debby Friday releases new single let u in

The Murder Capital share latest track ‘Heart In The Hole’

The Murder Capital share latest track Heart In The Hole

KEG return with new cut ‘Quip Quash’

KEG return with new cut Quip Quash

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY