News
Sky Ferreira announces ‘Masochism’ 2024 UK tour
The Californian synth-popper returns to these shores next March.
Way back in 2019, Sky Ferreira gave us the first taste of her much-anticipated second album ‘Masochism’ in the form of its first single ‘Downhill Lullaby’. Since then, she’s been busy acting (in Twin Peaks, Baby Driver and Lords of Chaos) and collaborating with the likes of Charli XCX.
Now, she’s ready to step back into the spotlight in her own right, having announced a headline tour of the UK in support of ‘Masochism’. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00am on Friday 29th September (tomorrow) via Live Nation - you can catch Sky live on the following dates:
MARCH
20 Birmingham, O2 Institute
22 Leeds, Project House
24 Manchester, O2 Ritz
26 London, KOKO
29 Bristol, Bristol Marble Factory
31 Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford
APRIL
01 Brighton, Concorde 2
Listen to ‘Downhill Lullaby’ here:
