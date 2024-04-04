Swim Deep unveil video for latest track ‘First Song’

Since announcing their return earlier this year, indie faves Swim Deep have dropped two tracks from their upcoming Bill Ryder-Jones produced album: lead single ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’, and recent cut ‘First Song’.

Now, they’ve shared a new video to accompany ‘First Song’ - a track which frontman Austin Williams has said “is one of those songs that just came crashing in and the baseline made itself.” Continuing, he explains: “I wanted a driving force of a song that meant business. The lyrics are centred around my childhood dream to live a suburban life with two parents, two cars, a cat, a ‘nuclear’ family.

“However then reflecting that actually what I had was the making of me, and it was actually pretty cool. It offered me raw love, freedom, escapism, and i wouldn’t change it for all the Renault Scenics a big fancy summer holidays in the world.”

Swim Deep’s new LP ‘There’s A Big Star Outside’ is out on 7th June via Submarine Cat Records; you can watch the video for ‘First Song’ below.

