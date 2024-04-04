News
Swim Deep unveil video for latest track ‘First Song’
The band are due to head out on tour around the UK and Europe later this year.
Since announcing their return earlier this year, indie faves Swim Deep have dropped two tracks from their upcoming Bill Ryder-Jones produced album: lead single ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’, and recent cut ‘First Song’.
Now, they’ve shared a new video to accompany ‘First Song’ - a track which frontman Austin Williams has said “is one of those songs that just came crashing in and the baseline made itself.” Continuing, he explains: “I wanted a driving force of a song that meant business. The lyrics are centred around my childhood dream to live a suburban life with two parents, two cars, a cat, a ‘nuclear’ family.
“However then reflecting that actually what I had was the making of me, and it was actually pretty cool. It offered me raw love, freedom, escapism, and i wouldn’t change it for all the Renault Scenics a big fancy summer holidays in the world.”
Swim Deep’s new LP ‘There’s A Big Star Outside’ is out on 7th June via Submarine Cat Records; you can watch the video for ‘First Song’ below.
Plus, you can also catch the beloved Brummie lads live during their upcoming run of UK and EU shows on the following dates:
June 2024
04 Manchester, Deaf Institute
05 Nottingham, Bodega
06 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
07 Bristol, Rough Trade
08 Blackpool, Bootleg Social
11 Southampton, Papillon
12 Oxford, Bullingdon
13 London, Village Underground
14 Leeds, Key Club
15 Newcastle, Think Tank
16 Edinburgh, Mash House
September 2024
17 Cologne, Yuca
19 Copenhagen, Ideal Bar
21 The Hague, Paard
22 Paris, Point FMR
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.