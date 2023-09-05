News
Sprints announce debut album, ‘Letter To Self’
The Dublin quartet have also shared a new single and a series of UK and European tour dates.
SPRINTS have announced their debut LP, ‘Letter To Self’, slated for release on 5th January 2024 via City Slang Records. It’ll act as the follow up to last year’s EP ‘A Modern Job’ and most recent single ‘Adore Adore Adore’, which will also feature on the album.
To coincide with the news, they’ve also shared a blistering new track, ‘Up and Comer’, of which lead vocalist Karla Chubb has said: “[It’s] a pretty dry take on a fear and self consciousness that has been ruminating in me since I picked up an instrument. This innate fear that maybe I would always be ‘good for a girl’, but would I ever actually be great? It’s an invisible narrative that has been constructed by the doubts and negativity I’ve been fed by others, as well as my own imposter syndrome. It’s a song that takes aim at the idea that some of these traits and behaviours may almost be hereditary, and instead of letting that continue to hold me back, finally break free of the expected, embrace the anger and let it rip. The only way is forward.”
Check out the full tracklist for ‘Letter To Self’ and watch the official video for ‘Up and Comer’ below:
1. Ticking
2. Heavy
3. Cathedral
4. Shaking Their Heads
5. Adore Adore Adore
6. Shadow Of A Doubt
7. Can’t Get Enough Of It
8. Literary Mind
9. Wreck (A Mess)
10. Up and Comer
11. Letter To Self
Following a summer of festivals, they’re not done with touring yet either - the album news arrives alongside details of a huge string of UK and European shows, starting with Germany’s Reeperbahn Festival at the end of this month. Get tickets here, and check out the full list of SPRINTS’ tour dates below.
SEPTEMBER
22 Hamburg, Reeperbahn Festival
OCTOBER
04 London, Scala (sold out)
06 Dublin, Button Factory (sold out)
NOVEMBER
04 Reykjavik, Iceland Airwaves Festival
15 New York, Baby’s All Right
FEBRUARY 2024
08 Rennes, L’Ubu,
09 Mérignac, Le Krakatoa
10 Paris, Le Point Éphémère
13 Brugge, Cactus
14 Antwerp, Trix
18 Berlin, Cassiopeia
20 Munich, Kranhalle
22 Groningen, Vera
23 Rotterdam, Rotown
24 Amsterdam, Paradiso Tohuistuin
APRIL 2024
03 London, Heaven
05 Birmingham, Actress & Bishop
06 Manchester, White Hotel
07 Glasgow, King Tuts
09 Brighton, Patterns
11 Bristol, Thekla
13 Nottingham, Bodega
14 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
18 Limerick, Dolans Kasbah
19 Galway, Róisín Dubh
20 Belfast, Ulster Sports Club
25 Cork, Coughlans
26 Listowel, Mike The Pies
MAY 2024
03 Dublin, Button Factory
Read More
Heavy rain doesn’t dampen spirits at an indie-heavy Y Not 2023
It's a weekend packed with indie anthems past, present and future.
2nd August 2023, 4:50pm
Sprints return with new single ‘Adore Adore Adore’
The Dublin band will be supporting Suede later in the year.
8th June 2023, 12:36pm
Sprints - A Modern Job
4 Stars
Impassioned, purposeful, and personal.
11th March 2022, 12:00am
Sprints cover Wet Leg’s ‘Chaise Longue’
“We fell in love with Wet Leg, and Chaise Longue instantly upon its release.”
14th February 2022, 10:32am
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.