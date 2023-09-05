Sprints announce debut album, ‘Letter To Self’

SPRINTS have announced their debut LP, ‘Letter To Self’, slated for release on 5th January 2024 via City Slang Records. It’ll act as the follow up to last year’s EP ‘A Modern Job’ and most recent single ‘Adore Adore Adore’, which will also feature on the album.

To coincide with the news, they’ve also shared a blistering new track, ‘Up and Comer’, of which lead vocalist Karla Chubb has said: “[It’s] a pretty dry take on a fear and self consciousness that has been ruminating in me since I picked up an instrument. This innate fear that maybe I would always be ‘good for a girl’, but would I ever actually be great? It’s an invisible narrative that has been constructed by the doubts and negativity I’ve been fed by others, as well as my own imposter syndrome. It’s a song that takes aim at the idea that some of these traits and behaviours may almost be hereditary, and instead of letting that continue to hold me back, finally break free of the expected, embrace the anger and let it rip. The only way is forward.”

Check out the full tracklist for ‘Letter To Self’ and watch the official video for ‘Up and Comer’ below:

1. Ticking

2. Heavy

3. Cathedral

4. Shaking Their Heads

5. Adore Adore Adore

6. Shadow Of A Doubt

7. Can’t Get Enough Of It

8. Literary Mind

9. Wreck (A Mess)

10. Up and Comer

11. Letter To Self