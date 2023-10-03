News

Squid have added new dates to their headline UK tour

The band have also unveiled exclusive tour merch.

Photo: Leah Lombardi

3rd October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Blue Bendy, Squid, News

DIY faves Squid are hitting the road shortly for what will be their biggest UK tour to date, in support of their acclaimed second album ‘O Monolith’. Bringing along Blue Bendy, Ichigo Evil, Kaputt, M(h)aol, Me Lost Me, and Bruce for the ride, the band will also be peddling some exclusive tour merch at the shows, including football scarves and their Raissa Pardini-designed t-shirt.

Grand Designs: Squid

Cover feature

With sold-out tours and a Top Five debut album, Squid transcended the post-punk revival and became a unique powerhouse. On second album ‘O Monolith’, the irresistibly restless quintet are looking to the natural world to continue their evolution.

Check out the full schedule of Squid’s upcoming tour dates - including two newly added shows in Manchester and Kendal - below. (Tickets here).

OCTOBER
13 Bristol, SWX ▲ ✣
14 Bristol, SWX ▲ ✦
16 Birmingham, Town Hall ▲ ✣
17 Leeds, O2 Academy ▲ ✣
18 Manchester, New Century ▲ ✣
19 Manchester, YES ▲
20 Kendal, Gan Yam Brewery ▲
21 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom ▲ ⧗
22 Newcastle, Boiler Shop ▲ ↺
24 Belfast, Mandela Hall ▲ 🞦
25 Dublin, Vicar Street ▲ 🞦

NOVEMBER
01 London, Troxy ▲*

Main support: ▲ Blue Bendy

Openers: ✣ Ichigo Evil; ⧗ Kaputt; 🞦 M(h)aol; * Bruce; ↺ with Me Lost Me

Watch Squid perform live at Rally Festival 2023 here:

Play Video

