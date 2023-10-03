News
Squid have added new dates to their headline UK tour
The band have also unveiled exclusive tour merch.
DIY faves Squid are hitting the road shortly for what will be their biggest UK tour to date, in support of their acclaimed second album ‘O Monolith’. Bringing along Blue Bendy, Ichigo Evil, Kaputt, M(h)aol, Me Lost Me, and Bruce for the ride, the band will also be peddling some exclusive tour merch at the shows, including football scarves and their Raissa Pardini-designed t-shirt.
Check out the full schedule of Squid’s upcoming tour dates - including two newly added shows in Manchester and Kendal - below. (Tickets here).
OCTOBER
13 Bristol, SWX ▲ ✣
14 Bristol, SWX ▲ ✦
16 Birmingham, Town Hall ▲ ✣
17 Leeds, O2 Academy ▲ ✣
18 Manchester, New Century ▲ ✣
19 Manchester, YES ▲
20 Kendal, Gan Yam Brewery ▲
21 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom ▲ ⧗
22 Newcastle, Boiler Shop ▲ ↺
24 Belfast, Mandela Hall ▲ 🞦
25 Dublin, Vicar Street ▲ 🞦
NOVEMBER
01 London, Troxy ▲*
Main support: ▲ Blue Bendy
Openers: ✣ Ichigo Evil; ⧗ Kaputt; 🞦 M(h)aol; * Bruce; ↺ with Me Lost Me
Watch Squid perform live at Rally Festival 2023 here:
Squid - O Monolith Transparent Blue + Black Vinyl + CD
£54
Squid - O Monolith Black Vinyl + CD
£31
Squid - O Monolith Transparent Blue Vinyl + CD
£33
Squid - O Monolith Transparent Blue Vinyl
£24
Squid - O Monolith CD
£11
Squid - O Monolith Vinyl
£22
Read More
Young Fathers, Confidence Man and Jockstrap are standouts at an emphatically nice Green Man 2023
Quite possibly your favourite artist’s favourite festival.
23rd August 2023, 10:00am
Squid collaborate with Tim Key and Paul Ewen to present new audiobook ‘Lessons’
This new release is an audio version of a short story that’s included with the vinyl copies of Squid’s latest album, ‘O Monolith’.
25th July 2023, 1:31pm
Muse channel early fury while Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age and Iggy Pop continue legacies at Rock Werchter 2023
Meanwhile relative newcomers Sam Fender, Nova Twins and Militarie Gun also impress.
10th July 2023, 5:08pm
Squid - O Monolith
4-5 Stars
An album of immense power and conviction.
7th June 2023, 7:57am
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
underscores — Wallsocket
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.