STONE share news of new EP ‘Punkadonk 2

Following a packed summer of raucous festival shows, STONE are set to release their sophomore EP ‘Punkadonk 2’ on 27th October via Polydor Records. Marking the news with latest track ‘If You Wanna’, the bands have shared that they “wanted to write the type of song you would wanna sing along to with your friends. The song is about finding positivity in this colourful Gen Z experience.”

Watch the official video for ‘If You Wanna’ and check out the full tracklist of ‘Punkadonk 2’ below:

1. If You Wanna

2. Compulsive

3. Am I Even A Man

4. I’ve Gotta Feeling

5. Left Right Forward

6. I’m Still Waiting

