STONE share news of new EP ‘Punkadonk 2’
The Scouse quartet have also dropped a new single and announced tour dates supporting DMA’S.
Following a packed summer of raucous festival shows, STONE are set to release their sophomore EP ‘Punkadonk 2’ on 27th October via Polydor Records. Marking the news with latest track ‘If You Wanna’, the bands have shared that they “wanted to write the type of song you would wanna sing along to with your friends. The song is about finding positivity in this colourful Gen Z experience.”
Watch the official video for ‘If You Wanna’ and check out the full tracklist of ‘Punkadonk 2’ below:
1. If You Wanna
2. Compulsive
3. Am I Even A Man
4. I’ve Gotta Feeling
5. Left Right Forward
6. I’m Still Waiting
And if that wasn’t enough, STONE will also be hitting the road this winter as support for DMA’S on their UK tour, visiting the following cities:
DECEMBER
05 Norwich, University of East Anglia
06 Southampton, O2 Guildhall
07 Nottingham, Rock City
09 Liverpool, University Mountford Hall
10 Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Keele University Student Union
11 Bristol, O2 Academy
12 Cardiff, Great Hall Cardiff University
14 Glasgow, O2 Academy
15 Manchester, Warehouse Aviva Studios
17 London, HERE at Outernet
18 London, HERE at Outernet
