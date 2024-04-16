It’s safe to say that the second podcast series of Before They Knew Better is now in full swing, after episodes with CMAT and Everything Everything’s Jonathan Higgs kicked things off earlier this month. Now, we’re welcoming two guests - who are twins, no less - to give us the skinny on their shared childhoods: Ryan and Gary Jarman of indie icons The Cribs.

The pair talk us through life in early ’90s Wakefield, including an obsession with Queen, horror films, and all things Ghost (the Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze film, natch). Plus, we even get to hear a snippet of the Jarman’s first teenage forays into making music.

“Pre-music, and pre-computer games, we were just into films and stuff”, Ryan shares on the podcast. “I used to do a thing where, when it was anyone in the family’s birthday, I would dress up as Freddie Krueger and hand out presents. I have no idea why that was a tradition in our family, but it became one.” Gary laughs: “It was really good as well - it wasn’t really a birthday unless Ry had done the Kruger show.”

You can catch up on all previous episodes here, and dive into our chat with Ryan and Gary now below.