Declan McKenna, The Cribs, Future Islands and more to play Live At Leeds In The Park 2024

The outdoor festival will return to Temple Newsam Park next May.

23rd November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Live At Leeds In The Park is back for 2024, having today confirmed a slew of big names that’ll be joining the fun in Temple Newsam Park on 25th May next year. Top of the bill are noughties indie-boppers The Kooks, while Declan McKenna leads the charge for a new generation of alternative talent - his third LP ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ is due out in 2024, so fans can expect to hear new soon-to-be favourites in amongst older gems.

Also making an appearance are Yorkshire’s own The Cribs and Scouse risers The Mysterines, while Future Islands are set to make the journey across the pond to showcase cuts from their forthcoming album ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’. Pop lovers will be satiated with the presence of Spice Girl Melanie C and breakout sensation flowerovlove; at the other end of the musical spectrum, meanwhile, Irish punks Sprints and buzzy newcomer Antony Szmierek are flying the flag for the alternative crowd.

Tickets for Live At Leeds In The Park will go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday 24th November - that’s tomorrow, so set those alarms! - and you can check out the full lineup (so far) on the poster below.

Live at Leeds In The Park announce Declan McKenna, The Cribs, Future Islands and more for 2024

