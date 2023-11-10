News
The Libertines announce intimate Albionay Tour
They’ll be playing a series of small venues around the UK early next year.
Indie troubadours The Libertines have shared details of their upcoming Albionay Tour, a run of shows which will take them to intimate venues around the UK to pre-empt the release of their forthcoming album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ (due out on 8th March 2024).
“Excited to be going back to our roots in these small sweaty clubs, where we can see the whites of the crowds eyes”, the band have commented on Twitter. Tickets go on sale next Tuesday (14th November) at 10:00am, and the tour will see them play the following dates:
JANUARY 2024
23 Stockton, ARC
24 Liverpool, Cavern Club
25 Milton Keynes, MK11
27 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
28 Derby, Hairy Dog
FEBRUARY 2024
11 Falmouth, Princess Pavilion
12 Southampton, Engine Rooms
14 Stoke, Underground
15 Leeds, The Wardrobe
16 Glasgow, Oran Mor
Watch the official video for The Libertines’ new single ‘Run Run Run’ below.
