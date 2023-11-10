The Libertines announce intimate Albionay Tour

Indie troubadours The Libertines have shared details of their upcoming Albionay Tour, a run of shows which will take them to intimate venues around the UK to pre-empt the release of their forthcoming album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ (due out on 8th March 2024).

“Excited to be going back to our roots in these small sweaty clubs, where we can see the whites of the crowds eyes”, the band have commented on Twitter. Tickets go on sale next Tuesday (14th November) at 10:00am, and the tour will see them play the following dates:

JANUARY 2024

23 Stockton, ARC

24 Liverpool, Cavern Club

25 Milton Keynes, MK11

27 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

28 Derby, Hairy Dog

FEBRUARY 2024

11 Falmouth, Princess Pavilion

12 Southampton, Engine Rooms

14 Stoke, Underground

15 Leeds, The Wardrobe

16 Glasgow, Oran Mor

Watch the official video for The Libertines’ new single ‘Run Run Run’ below.