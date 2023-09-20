News

The Vaccines are back with news of a new album, ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations

The beloved indie band have also shared its first single and announced details of a UK and European tour.

Photo: Wrenne Evans

Words: Daisy Carter

Two years on from their last album ‘Back In Love City’, The Vaccines have announced their sixth studio LP, ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’ (slated for release on 12th January 2024). Speaking about the record’s title - which is inspired by the lyrics to DonMclean’s ‘American Pie’ - frontman Justin Young has explained: “I was living in LA while writing this record, and ‘American Pie’ is a song about disillusionment with America and the American dream, and [Don McLean’s] feeling that something had died. I guess I was coming to terms with similar things – my understanding of what the real West Coast of America was, after growing up on a diet of American pop culture. That was all coming to a head as various relationships were ending. That was the seed of it. It’s about the loss of dreams.”

The news also arrived alongside the LP’s lead single, ‘Heartbreak Kid’, which harks back to the energy and youthful vitality of their debut. “There are two types of people in the world - people that have had their heart broken and people that haven’t had their heart broken yet”, Justin has commented. “‘Heartbreak Kid’ is a call to arms. A reminder that in a world where too many of us feel too detached too often, facing your feelings head on can make you feel more alive, even if it feels like the world is ending. It’s a song to keep you company on the busy freeway that connects loss to discovery.”

Listen to ‘Heartbreak Kid’ below:

The Vaccines will also embark on a huge headline tour of the UK and Europe to celebrate the release of ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’, with presale tickets going live from 9:00am on Tuesday 26th September and general sale from 9:00am on Friday 29th September (both via The Vaccines website). Check out the UK tour dates here:

FEBRURARY
05 Birmingham, O2 Institute
06 Manchester, Academy
07 Nottingham, Rock City
09 London, Troxy
11 Margate, Dreamland Margate
13 Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
14 Southampton, O2 Guildhall
15 Bristol, O2 Academy
17 Oxford, O2 Academy
18 Brighton, Dome
19 Sheffield, O2 Academy
21 Leeds, O2 Academy
22 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
23 Newcastle, NX

