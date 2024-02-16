News
Vampire Weekend return with ‘Capricorn’ and ‘Gen-X Cops’
The two singles are the band’s first new music in five years, and our first taste of what to expect from their upcoming album.
Following on from the news that their new album ‘Only God Was Above Us’ will hit shelves on 5th April, Vampire Weekend have today dropped its first two tracks - the band’s first new music in five years, following 2019’s ‘Father Of The Bride’.
‘Capricorn’, the album’s third song, is a contemplative and gentle cut, hinting at an expansive, orchestral direction for the new LP. ‘Gen-X Cops’, meanwhile, showcases a different sonic palette, with scuzzy riffs and a driving beat running throughout.
Both new tracks arrive accompanied by videos that capture the spirit of 1980s New York, incorporating archival footage of abandoned NYC subway carriages filmed Steven Siegel - the same artist who shot the cover photo of ‘Only God Was Above Us’.
Recorded between Manhattan, LA, London, and Tokyo, ‘Only God Was Above Us’ has been in the works for some time now, as the band’s Ezra Koenig wrote the majority of its lyrics between 2019 and 2020.
You can watch the videos for both ‘Capricorn’ and ‘Gen-X Cops’ below.
