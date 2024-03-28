News
Vampire Weekend sample Soul II Soul on latest album preview ‘Mary Boone’
The band have also just announced a run of shows in the UK and Europe this winter.
Vampire Weekend are back with a fourth and final pre-release taste of their imminent new album ‘Only God Was Above Us’ (out 5th April via Columbia Records). New cut ‘Mary Boone’ is named after the influential ’80s New Yorker, and features both a soaring choir and a sample of Soul II Soul’s iconic ‘Back to Life (However Do You Want Me)’ drum loop.
The track follows the recent arrival of other LP cuts ‘Gen-X Cops’, ‘Capricorn’, and ‘Classical’, and its release also comes accompanied by the news that the band will be hitting the road for a handful of UK and European dates this Autumn.
Fan pre-sale for the nine newly-announced shows will open at 10:00am on Wednesday 3rd April (available for those who have pre-ordered ‘Only God Was Above Us’), while tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am next Friday, 5th April.
You can watch the official visualiser for ‘Mary Boone’ and find out where Vampire Weekend are visiting on their winter tour below.
Vampire Weekend 2024 UK and EU tour:
NOVEMBER 2024
29 Dublin, 3Arena
DECEMBER 2024
01 Manchester, O2 Apollo
02 Manchester, O2 Apollo
04 London, Eventim Apollo
06 Wolverhampton, The Halls
08 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
10 London, O2 Academy Brixton
13 Paris, Adidas Arena
15 Amsterdam, AFAS Live
