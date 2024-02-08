News

Vampire Weekend confirm new album ‘Only God Was Above Us

It’ll be the band’s fifth studio album, and their first in five years.

Photo: Michael Schmelling

8th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Vampire Weekend, News

Inspired by 20th century NYC, Vampire Weekend’s forthcoming next album ‘Only God Was Above Us’ is due to hit shelves on 5th April via Columbia Records.

It’s been half a decade since the release of their Grammy-winning last effort, ‘Father Of The Bride’, and the seeds of this fifth LP were planted almost as long ago - the band’s Ezra Koenig wrote the majority of its lyrics between 2019 and 2020. Recorded between Manhattan, LA, London, and Tokyo, ‘Only God Was Above Us’ promises ten tracks that represent the culmination of years of work.

The album’s full tracklist is:
1. Ice Cream Piano
2. Classical
3. Capricorn
4. Connect
5. Prep-School Gangsters
6. The Surfer
7. Gen-X Cops
8. Mary Boone
9. Pravda
10. Hope

Watch the official album trailer for ‘Only God Was Above Us’ below.

Play Video

Tags: Vampire Weekend, News

Latest News

Faye Webster is ‘Feeling Good Today’ on new single

Faye Webster is Feeling Good Today’ on new single 

Maggie Rogers announces new album ‘Don’t Forget Me’

Maggie Rogers announces new album Don’t Forget Me

Olly Alexander teases new Eurovision single ‘Dizzy’

Olly Alexander teases new Eurovision single Dizzy’

Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes to share new recording of ‘Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)’

Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes to share new recording of Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)’

FEET reveal plans for next album ‘Make It Up’

FEET reveal plans for next album Make It Up

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Cover Feature

Daddy issues: Vampire Weekend

Daddy issues: Vampire Weekend

With 'Father of the Bride', Vampire Weekend have returned from a six-year break refreshed, and more creatively dextrous than ever. As Ezra Koenig explains, it was a much-needed expansion.

7th June 2019, 12:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY