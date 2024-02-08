News
Vampire Weekend confirm new album ‘Only God Was Above Us’
It’ll be the band’s fifth studio album, and their first in five years.
Inspired by 20th century NYC, Vampire Weekend’s forthcoming next album ‘Only God Was Above Us’ is due to hit shelves on 5th April via Columbia Records.
It’s been half a decade since the release of their Grammy-winning last effort, ‘Father Of The Bride’, and the seeds of this fifth LP were planted almost as long ago - the band’s Ezra Koenig wrote the majority of its lyrics between 2019 and 2020. Recorded between Manhattan, LA, London, and Tokyo, ‘Only God Was Above Us’ promises ten tracks that represent the culmination of years of work.
The album’s full tracklist is:
1. Ice Cream Piano
2. Classical
3. Capricorn
4. Connect
5. Prep-School Gangsters
6. The Surfer
7. Gen-X Cops
8. Mary Boone
9. Pravda
10. Hope
Watch the official album trailer for ‘Only God Was Above Us’ below.
