Waxahatchee announces new album ‘Tigers Blood’

Waxahatchee - aka Katie Crutchfield - is kicking 2024 off with big news: she’s set to release her brand new album later this year.

Four years on from the release of her most recent album under the Waxahatchee moniker - 2020’s ‘Saint Cloud - Katie will be offering up her sixth full-length ‘Tigers Blood’ on 22nd March; what’s more, the new record doubles as her first release for ANTI-, her new label home.

While most songs for the record were written whilst she was touring in 2022, ‘TIgers Blood’ saw her return to work with producer Brad Cook in Texas’ Sonic Ranch. The album - which is twelve tracks in length - also features contributions from MJ Lenderman and Spencer Tweedy, as well as Phil and the aforementioned Brad Cook.

Alongside news of her new album, Katie has also shared its first track, the country-flecked ‘Right Back To It’, alongside an accompanying video directed by Corbett Jones & Nick Simonite.

Check out the video, and the ‘Tigers Blood’ tracklisting, below.

1. 3 Sisters

2. Evil Spawn

3. Ice Cold

4. Right Back To It

5. Burns Out At Midnight

6. Bored

7. Lone Star Lake

8. Crimes Of The Heart

9. Crowbar

10. 365

11. The Wolves

12. Tigers Blood