News
Waxahatchee announces new album ‘Tigers Blood’
Katie Crutchfield will release the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Saint Cloud’ in March.
Waxahatchee - aka Katie Crutchfield - is kicking 2024 off with big news: she’s set to release her brand new album later this year.
Four years on from the release of her most recent album under the Waxahatchee moniker - 2020’s ‘Saint Cloud - Katie will be offering up her sixth full-length ‘Tigers Blood’ on 22nd March; what’s more, the new record doubles as her first release for ANTI-, her new label home.
While most songs for the record were written whilst she was touring in 2022, ‘TIgers Blood’ saw her return to work with producer Brad Cook in Texas’ Sonic Ranch. The album - which is twelve tracks in length - also features contributions from MJ Lenderman and Spencer Tweedy, as well as Phil and the aforementioned Brad Cook.
Alongside news of her new album, Katie has also shared its first track, the country-flecked ‘Right Back To It’, alongside an accompanying video directed by Corbett Jones & Nick Simonite.
Check out the video, and the ‘Tigers Blood’ tracklisting, below.
1. 3 Sisters
2. Evil Spawn
3. Ice Cold
4. Right Back To It
5. Burns Out At Midnight
6. Bored
7. Lone Star Lake
8. Crimes Of The Heart
9. Crowbar
10. 365
11. The Wolves
12. Tigers Blood
Read More
Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud
4-5 Stars
It chronicles not just the journey but the revelations of love, life and death that comes with it.
26th March 2020, 7:59am
Parting The Clouds: Waxahatchee
Recently sober and having taken an extended period away from the road to recalibrate it’s with a clear head and fresh perspective that Waxahatchee returns with country-influenced new LP ‘Saint Cloud’.
25th March 2020, 12:00am
Waxahatchee shares new single ‘Can’t Do Much’
It's the latest song lifted from her forthcoming new album 'Saint Cloud'.
16th March 2020, 12:00am
Waxahatchee shares new track ‘Lilacs’
The track gets taken from her forthcoming new album 'Saint Cloud'.
18th February 2020, 12:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars