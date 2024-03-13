News

Waxahatchee offers up new cut ‘365’

Tickets for her summer tour around the UK and Europe are on sale now.

13th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Ahead of the arrival of her new album ‘Tigers Blood’ next week (22nd March, to be precise, via ANTI- Records), Waxahatchee has now shared her final pre-release single ‘365’.

An understated track that spotlights Katie Crutchfield’s heartstring-pulling vocals, ‘365’ is “a song about codependency as it pertains to addiction and relationships with addicts.”

Continuing, Katie has explained: “It’s something I’ve dealt with a lot in my life and I really wanted to distill the nerves and emotions down to their purest form in this song. Brad Cook and I had a lot of ideas we tried for this one, but in the end, we tracked it live just him, Jake Lenderman and myself running the song a couple of times together in the room.”

You can watch the video for ‘365’ below, and read our full interview with Waxahatchee about ‘Tigers Blood’ by grabbing a copy of our March 2024 print mag here.

Play Video
Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud

Album Review

Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud

It chronicles not just the journey but the revelations of love, life and death that comes with it.

What’s more, tickets for Waxahatchee’s upcoming UK and European shows are on sale now - catch her live on the following dates:

JULY 2024
11 Amsterdam, Paradiso ~
12 Köln, Gebäude 9 ~
13 Hamburg, Mojo Club ~
14 Bruges, Cactusfestival
15 Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg ~
17 Schorndorf, Club Manufaktur ~
18 Feldkirch, Poolbar Festival ~
19 Sittersdorf, Acoustic Lakeside Festival
21 Zurich, Bogen F ~
22 Paris, La Maroquinerie ~
24 Brighton, Chalk ~
25 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town ~
26 Southwold, Latitude Festival
27 Manchester, New Century ~
29 Leeds, The Leeds Irish Centre ~
30 Glasgow, Queen Margaret Union ~
31 Belfast, The Belfast Empire Music Hall ~

AUGUST 2024
01 Dublin, Vicar Street ~

~ = w/ Anna St. Louis

Get tickets to watch Waxahatchee live now.

