Waxahatchee offers up new cut ‘365’

Ahead of the arrival of her new album ‘Tigers Blood’ next week (22nd March, to be precise, via ANTI- Records), Waxahatchee has now shared her final pre-release single ‘365’.

An understated track that spotlights Katie Crutchfield’s heartstring-pulling vocals, ‘365’ is “a song about codependency as it pertains to addiction and relationships with addicts.”

Continuing, Katie has explained: “It’s something I’ve dealt with a lot in my life and I really wanted to distill the nerves and emotions down to their purest form in this song. Brad Cook and I had a lot of ideas we tried for this one, but in the end, we tracked it live just him, Jake Lenderman and myself running the song a couple of times together in the room.”

You can watch the video for ‘365’ below, and read our full interview with Waxahatchee about ‘Tigers Blood’ by grabbing a copy of our March 2024 print mag here.