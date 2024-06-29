All the highlights from Saturday at Glastonbury 2024

5pm: The Last Dinner Party draw enormous crowd and debut brand new song

Last year, The Last Dinner Party drew reportedly the biggest morning set crowd at Woodsies in Glastonbury history; this year, they take a strong punt at breaking the Other Stage’s afternoon capacity records too. The field is heaving but where, previously, the hype felt like exactly that - early buzz, these days following debut album ‘Prelude to Ecstasy’ the quintet’s calibre is proven and undeniably on show. Frontwoman Abigail Morris has the stage presence of a festival-headlining superstar: like Florence Welch if she had an Adam Ant fixation. Within the set, meanwhile, they debut new track ‘Second Best’ which shows they’re not lacking in creative juices post-album release. Opening with an operatic Queen-like multipart harmony, it’s theatrical and cheeky in all the ways the quintet have come to be defined by. Ending the set with a speech in which Morris urges the audience watching both live and on TV to vote and continue protesting and boycotting, The Last Dinner Party are using their platform well whilst also evidently converting new followers by the horde.

4pm: Cyndi Lauper serves up nostalgia during her Pyramid afternoon set

Half an hour before New York’s Cyndi Lauper takes to the stage, there are hordes of people marching towards the Pyramid Stage for what’s sure to be one of the biggest turn-outs of Glastonbury 2024 so far. It’s a shame then, that, despite best efforts, the legend - who still oozes cool while dressed in a silver corset and flowing blue tulle coat - seems to struggle for the opening of her set, with faltering vocals and timing issues throwing things off pace early doors. Even so, the gathered crowds help out with her biggest hits - ‘I Drove All Night’, ‘Time After Time’ and ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ drawing joyous reactions - while she pauses the latter to highlight the Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights campaign (“It’s time for world leaders to realise woman are half of the population, and we deserve to be treated equally,” she declares) in a move that honours her life as both an artist and activist.

1pm: mary in the junkyard bewitch at BBC Introducing

While Glastonbury might be renowned for managing to pull in massive acts, it’s also the perfect place to discover someone entirely new. That’s exactly what the throng of punters gathered at the BBC Introducing stage are embracing early this Saturday, as London-based trio mary in the junkyard take to the stage for a relatively short but darkly sweet set. A captivating watch, the trio may still be a fresh prospect for most watching today, but - fresh from releasing their debut EP ‘This Old House’ last month - their bewitching wares are enough to leave a mark.

12pm: Kneecap kick off Saturday with a chaotic breakfast set