All the highlights from Saturday at Glastonbury 2024
29th June 2024
It’s set to be a scorcher of a day thanks to performances from the likes of Coldplay, Little Simz, The Last Dinner Party and more.
After a packed first day of music programming at Glastonbury 2024 yesterday - capped off with a masterclass of a headline set from Dua Lipa - there’s even more fun to come on Saturday.
Whether you’re up for a very different kind of party-gate (The Last Dinner Party into Bloc Party on the Other Stage), fancy having some good old fashioned fun to Cyndi Lauper or just wanna wave your phone torch around the Pyramid Field/your tent/living room (delete as appropriate) to Coldplay’s sure-to-be-epic headliner this evening, there are set to be loads of highlights, and we’ll be bringing you a load of them directly from site.
8.30pm: Yard Act bring the party to Woodsies
Yard Act have never come up short when it comes to boisterous (if not existential) vibes, but perhaps taking to Woodsies after secret guests Kasabian has rubbed off on them: their set is popping off from the very first note. Digging firmly into the more dance-punk leanings of second record ‘Where’s My Utopia?’, their energy is infectious, and the live addition of saxophone and backing singers is inspired. Frontman James Smith is, as ever, the sardonically perfect frontman (he even requests the crowd join him in a toast to King Charles before cackling in jest), but now, everything feels looser and more comfortable, adding even more unhinged fun into the mix. Throw in an appearance from Katy J Pearson for the taunting funk of ‘When The Laughter Stops’ and you’ve got a riotous good time.
7:30pm: Kasabian pack out Woodsies for huge surprise set
For the last couple of weeks, the rumours of former Pyramid headliners Kasabian playing Saturday’s Woodsies secret set have been circulating so heavily bookies closed the bets. A couple of hours in advance, the slot was confirmed but even frontman Serge Pizzorno is visibly surprised at the sheer amount of fans that heard the last minute clarion call. With crowds spilling out the tent and filling the entire field, the atmosphere is headliner level; every person in the room knows every word, and the band fully understand the assignment - constant hits and the largest 6pm vibes that Glastonbury has seen all weekend. Clad in a full fringed two-piece that looks something like a denim mop, Pizzorno helms the operation in a brilliantly ridiculous, celebratory way that should put to bed any lingering concerns that he would be up to the job. Last time Kasabian played here, he was a side man to Tom Meighan; this time he fully commands the mic like he’s been doing it his whole career. You don’t need us to list Kasabian’s hits; they’re long established. But when a duo in the crowd let off a pair of flame-coloured flares during ‘Fire’, it’s the perfect set-piece for the lairiest secret set in recent memory.
5pm: The Last Dinner Party draw enormous crowd and debut brand new song
Last year, The Last Dinner Party drew reportedly the biggest morning set crowd at Woodsies in Glastonbury history; this year, they take a strong punt at breaking the Other Stage’s afternoon capacity records too. The field is heaving but where, previously, the hype felt like exactly that - early buzz, these days following debut album ‘Prelude to Ecstasy’ the quintet’s calibre is proven and undeniably on show. Frontwoman Abigail Morris has the stage presence of a festival-headlining superstar: like Florence Welch if she had an Adam Ant fixation. Within the set, meanwhile, they debut new track ‘Second Best’ which shows they’re not lacking in creative juices post-album release. Opening with an operatic Queen-like multipart harmony, it’s theatrical and cheeky in all the ways the quintet have come to be defined by. Ending the set with a speech in which Morris urges the audience watching both live and on TV to vote and continue protesting and boycotting, The Last Dinner Party are using their platform well whilst also evidently converting new followers by the horde.
4pm: Cyndi Lauper serves up nostalgia during her Pyramid afternoon set
Half an hour before New York’s Cyndi Lauper takes to the stage, there are hordes of people marching towards the Pyramid Stage for what’s sure to be one of the biggest turn-outs of Glastonbury 2024 so far. It’s a shame then, that, despite best efforts, the legend - who still oozes cool while dressed in a silver corset and flowing blue tulle coat - seems to struggle for the opening of her set, with faltering vocals and timing issues throwing things off pace early doors. Even so, the gathered crowds help out with her biggest hits - ‘I Drove All Night’, ‘Time After Time’ and ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ drawing joyous reactions - while she pauses the latter to highlight the Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights campaign (“It’s time for world leaders to realise woman are half of the population, and we deserve to be treated equally,” she declares) in a move that honours her life as both an artist and activist.
1pm: mary in the junkyard bewitch at BBC Introducing
While Glastonbury might be renowned for managing to pull in massive acts, it’s also the perfect place to discover someone entirely new. That’s exactly what the throng of punters gathered at the BBC Introducing stage are embracing early this Saturday, as London-based trio mary in the junkyard take to the stage for a relatively short but darkly sweet set. A captivating watch, the trio may still be a fresh prospect for most watching today, but - fresh from releasing their debut EP ‘This Old House’ last month - their bewitching wares are enough to leave a mark.
12pm: Kneecap kick off Saturday with a chaotic breakfast set
Kneecap aren't a what you'd call a natural morning band, unless it's the sort of morning where you still haven't been to bed from the night before. But for those who want to get fully booted into Saturday, the Northern Irish trio are almost certainly the most fun you can have before your first breakfast pint's properly gone down. Móglaí Bap spends most of the set running in circles around the stage, topless, can of Red Stripe in hand, while his lyrical foil Mo Chara is impressively tight, lending a smattering of control to the chaos. That said, chaos still reigns. The moshpit is full of balaclava-clad fans having a big one, while 'Your Sniffer Dogs Are Shite''s titular chant is projected in massive letters onto the back screen. It's glorious madness, but with a message too: near the set's end, DJ Próvaí brings a Palestinian flag to the front of the stage, while final chants of 'Free Palestine' are backed up by a closing screen bearing the statement as they leave the stage.
