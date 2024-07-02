News
Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein concludes series two of Before They Knew Better
Our final guest of the podcast’s second season talks ’90s Seattle, George Michael, and the magic of a photobooth.
We’ve reached the final episode of Before They Knew Better series two, and it’s a corker (if we do say so ourselves). Joining us on the podcast this week is Carrie Brownstein: one half of Sleater-Kinney, she’s been a legend of alternative music for over two decades, and shows no signs of letting up any time soon - the duo’s latest album, ‘Little Rope’, arrived at the start of this year to widespread acclaim.
Taking us back to her formative years with a photo, an object, and a song from her youth, Carrie transports us to ’90s Seattle, reliving her memories of the city, Nirvana, and what it was like to come of age during the height of grunge.
“I was still in high school and a fan of Bikini Kill and Heavens To Betsy, so when I moved to Olympia, I moved knowing that I would (hopefully) be able to immerse myself into this very fertile music scene”, she shares on the podcast. “It was close-knit, and there was a lot of conversation between bands and band members, and I think that’s where you get those incendiary scenes - when people see someone else play and are inspired to try and do a better version of that. It’s artists in conversation with other artists, and therefore you’re thinking and reconsidering what you’re doing in order to actually find a place in that world.”
Before They Knew Better - available to listen now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms - is DIY’s podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years.
There’ll be a brand new season for you to wrap your ears around landing in September, but in the meantime you can listen to our latest episode with Carrie Brownstein in full below, and catch up on the rest of Before They Knew Better series one and two here.
