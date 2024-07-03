News
Childish Gambino announces new album ‘Bando Stone & The New World’
He’s also shared a new single, ‘Lithonia’, ahead of embarking on the North American leg of his New World Tour.
Childish Gambino - aka Donald Glover - has confirmed that his sixth studio album ‘Bando Stone & The New World’ will be arriving on 19th July via RCA Records, and to mark the announcement he’s shared the LP’s lead single, ‘Lithonia’.
The follow up to ‘Atavista’ (itself a reissue of his fourth album ‘3.15.20’), the new record is set to be Glover’s last under the Childish Gambino imprint, and will be given an extensive live airing on his upcoming run of international dates. Kicking off on 11th August in Oklahoma City, the North American leg of The New World Tour will see him hit over 30 cities along the way - accompanied by special guest WILLOW - before crossing the pond to play across Europe and the UK with Amaarae in the Autumn.
You can listen to ‘Lithonia’ and check out Childish Gambino’s full slate of upcoming tour dates below.
‘The New World Tour’ dates are as follows:
* With WILLOW
# With Aamarae
AUGUST 2024
11 Oklahoma City, OK, Paycom Center *
12 Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center *
14 Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum *
15 Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center *
17 Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena *
18 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena *
20 Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena *
21 Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center *
23 Boston, MA, TD Garden *
24 Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena *
26 Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center *
27 Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center *
29 Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena *
30 Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena *
SEPTEMBER 2024
01 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena *
02 Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena *
04 Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena *
05 Sunrise, FL, Amerant Bank Arena *
07 New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center *
08 Houston, TX, Toyota Center *
10 Austin, TX, Moody Center *
11 Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center *
13 Denver, CO, Ball Arena *
14 Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center *
16 Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center *
18 Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena *
19 Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena *
21 San Francisco, CA, Chase Center *
23 Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena *
24 Portland, OR, Moda Center *
25 Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena *
27 Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome *
29 Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place *
OCTOBER 2024
02 St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center *
03 Chicago, IL, United Center *
31 Lyon, LDLC Arena #
NOVEMBER 2024
02 Milan, Unipol Forum #
04 Cologne, Lanxess Arena #
06 Hamburg, Barclays Arena #
08 Oslo, Oslo Spektrum #
10 Copenhagen, Royal Arena #
12 Prague, O2 arena #
13 Berlin, Uber Arena #
19 Paris, Accor Arena #
21 Munich, Olympiahalle #
23 Brussels, ING Arena #
24 Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome #
26 Manchester, AO Arena #
28 Glasgow, OVO Hydro #
30 London, The O2 #
DECEMBER 2024
01 London, The O2 #
03 Birmingham, Utilita Arena #
05 Dublin, 3Arena #
JANUARY 2025
28 Auckland, Spark Arena #
FEBRUARY 2025
01 Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre #
04 Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena #
07 Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena #
11 Perth, RAC Arena #
