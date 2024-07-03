Childish Gambino announces new album ‘Bando Stone & The New World’

Childish Gambino - aka Donald Glover - has confirmed that his sixth studio album ‘Bando Stone & The New World’ will be arriving on 19th July via RCA Records, and to mark the announcement he’s shared the LP’s lead single, ‘Lithonia’.

The follow up to ‘Atavista’ (itself a reissue of his fourth album ‘3.15.20’), the new record is set to be Glover’s last under the Childish Gambino imprint, and will be given an extensive live airing on his upcoming run of international dates. Kicking off on 11th August in Oklahoma City, the North American leg of The New World Tour will see him hit over 30 cities along the way - accompanied by special guest WILLOW - before crossing the pond to play across Europe and the UK with Amaarae in the Autumn.

You can listen to ‘Lithonia’ and check out Childish Gambino’s full slate of upcoming tour dates below.