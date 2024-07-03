News
AJ Tracey drops new single ‘Bubble Bath’
The rapper has described his new UKG cut as “the sound of my youth!”
Following on from the release of his recent offering ‘Joga Bonito’, AJ Tracey has now shared new single ‘Bubble Bath’ - a bouncing UKG number that he’s described as “something a bit warmer than ‘Joga’ to complement the British summer, the sound of my youth!”
The new track has also arrived accompanied by a LateMilk-directed video set in a West London nail shop - aptly named ‘G Traceo Beauty Salon’ - that features nods to the Euros ‘24 Three Lions team and a cameo from fellow rapper Aitch. Watch it here:
