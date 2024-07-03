AJ Tracey drops new single ‘Bubble Bath’

Following on from the release of his recent offering ‘Joga Bonito’, AJ Tracey has now shared new single ‘Bubble Bath’ - a bouncing UKG number that he’s described as “something a bit warmer than ‘Joga’ to complement the British summer, the sound of my youth!”

The new track has also arrived accompanied by a LateMilk-directed video set in a West London nail shop - aptly named ‘G Traceo Beauty Salon’ - that features nods to the Euros ‘24 Three Lions team and a cameo from fellow rapper Aitch. Watch it here: