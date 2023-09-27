Album Review

Animal Collective - Isn’t It Now

As their longest album to date, it’s hard to shift any accusations of self-indulgence.

Animal Collective - Isn’t It Now

Reviewer: Chris Taylor

Released: 29th September 2023

Label: Domino

Animal Collective’s 2022 release, ‘Time Skiffs’, felt like a bolt from the blue. A warm, inviting meditation on ageing that felt of a piece with the outfit’s ‘00s heyday. A record full of connection - despite members Panda Bear, Deakin, Avey Tare and Geologist recording it in separate locations around the world. The bones of that record, however, had been formed across the summer of 2019, and it’s from those same fertile jam sessions that twelfth album ‘Isn’t It Now?’ largely comes. Here, Animal Collective swap the Beach Boys references for Alice Coltrane’s sprawling spiritual jazz. There are still plenty of those gloriously contrasting harmonies, but here sounds are given a chance to breathe, to discover their own looping transcendence. It’s felt most keenly on ‘Defeat’, a musical quest through the group’s diverse musical appetites. But as their longest album to date, it’s hard to shift any accusations of self-indulgence: ‘Defeat’ alone clocks up a gargantuan 22 minutes runtime. Similarly, ‘Magicians From Baltimore’ could have been a wonderfully tight piece but overstays its welcome at almost 10 minutes. Still, the blissed-out, spage age ‘Genie’s Open’ and the funky prog of ‘Gem & I’ provide at least a partial argument in favour. And it’s hard to expect anything else from Animal Collective than wilful experimentation.

Play Video

Tags: Animal Collective, Reviews, Album Reviews

Latest News

Declan McKenna announces UK and Ireland 2024 headline tour

Declan McKenna announces UK and Ireland 2024 headline tour

Sleater-Kinney announce eleventh studio album ‘Little Rope’

Sleater-Kinney announce eleventh studio album Little Rope

Squid have added new dates to their headline UK tour

Squid have added new dates to their headline UK tour

The Gaslight Anthem share apt new track ‘Autumn’ and announce 2000trees headline

The Gaslight Anthem share apt new track Autumn’ and announce 2000trees headline

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new album and Wide Awake Festival headline slot

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new album and Wide Awake Festival headline slot

Read More

Album Review

Animal Collective - Time Skiffs

Animal Collective - Time Skiffs

For some, this might be too tame. An album full of ‘Bluish’ rather than ‘Fireworks’. But for others, that means it’s the most accessible.

4th February 2022, 12:00am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY