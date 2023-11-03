Album Review

bar italia - The Twits

All those who lapped up ‘Tracey Denim’ will be satisfied here. ‘The Twits’ may yet charm a few more besides.

bar italia - The Twits

Reviewer: Elvis Thirlwell

Released: 3rd November 2023

Label: Matador

Merely five months on from its vaunted predecessor ‘Tracey Denim’, London three-piece bar italia are leaving nobody waiting. Recorded over eight weeks in February at a home studio in Majorca, ‘The Twits’ feels like the former’s looser, rawer, estranged younger brother. Amid the thrilling indie rushes of opener ‘my little tony’ or ‘world’s greatest emoter’ - which, alongside ‘Real House Wibes (desperate house vibes)’ provide some of the most entertaining song titles of the year - ‘The Twits’ distinguishes itself for its slow, sad and snotty numbers. The anxious triple times of ‘twist’ waltz into your daydreams; the haunted acoustic drawls of ‘shoo’ come off like a bedroom-lo-fi Oasis.

While palpably drenched in ‘90s nostalgia, it nevertheless feels that no matter how many classic references you might wish to pin upon bar italia, there is, all the while, an unquestionable idiosyncrasy - a ‘bar italia-ness’ - if you will, to every vocal moan, snare tap or strum. For such an intentionally enigmatic band, it’s a marvel how they’ve crafted such a powerful and alluring identity solely through the music alone. All those who lapped up ‘Tracey Denim’ will be satisfied here. ‘The Twits’ may yet charm a few more besides.

