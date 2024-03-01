Everything Everything - Mountainhead

Everything Everything are no strangers to dabbling in the dystopian - the lyrics to 2022’s ‘Raw Data Feel’ were, after all, entirely crafted using AI - but the concept of their latest full-length seems to reach an even more intense Orwellian depth than usual. Based around the idea of an alternate reality in which society’s lowest are forced into unending labour, all for the benefit of the elite (not that that sounds familiar…), ‘Mountainhead’ sees the band tackling themes of greed, capitalism and corruption through a surreal guise. Moving past the more convoluted approach of its predecessor, here, they feel to return in musical spirit to the likes of ‘Get To Heaven’ and its follow-up ‘A Fever Dream’, with string flourishes and synthy breakdowns nestled alongside Jonathan Higgs’ trademark harmonies.