Everything Everything - Mountainhead

An album that continues the quartet’s knack for pairing potent socio-political commentary with delicious pop nous.

Reviewer: Sarah Jamieson

Released: 1st March 2024

Label: BMG

Everything Everything are no strangers to dabbling in the dystopian - the lyrics to 2022’s ‘Raw Data Feel’ were, after all, entirely crafted using AI - but the concept of their latest full-length seems to reach an even more intense Orwellian depth than usual. Based around the idea of an alternate reality in which society’s lowest are forced into unending labour, all for the benefit of the elite (not that that sounds familiar…), ‘Mountainhead’ sees the band tackling themes of greed, capitalism and corruption through a surreal guise. Moving past the more convoluted approach of its predecessor, here, they feel to return in musical spirit to the likes of ‘Get To Heaven’ and its follow-up ‘A Fever Dream’, with string flourishes and synthy breakdowns nestled alongside Jonathan Higgs’ trademark harmonies.

Throughout the record, tracks are both devastating - take ‘End of the Contender’’s “All your stories are about your death / The lemmings on the way to the cliff”, or the ‘Dagger’s Edge’ refrain, “I’m making so much money / I could kill you just to bill you for my time” - and earwormy all at once, while the plucked strings of ‘TV Dog’ and pared back beats of ‘The Witness’ give things an entirely uneasy edge. An album that continues the quartet’s knack for pairing potent socio-political commentary with delicious pop nous.

