News

Everything Everything’s Jonathan Higgs to join DIY’s first Before They Knew Before - Live! podcast

We’ll be bringing the event to Soho’s The Social on 17th March as part of the venue’s year of 25th birthday celebrations..

22nd February 2024
Words: Lisa Wright

Everything Everything, News, Podcast

Following on from a first season that played host to guests including Killer Mike, James Acaster, Remi Wolf, Sigrid and loads more, DIY’s own Before They Knew Better podcast will be making its return with a special live event featuring Everything Everything frontman Jonathan Higgs!

Taking place at Soho’s The Social on Sunday 17th March, it comes as part of the venue’s year of 25th birthday celebrations.

As ever on BTKB, we’ll be asking Jonathan to bring in one photo, one song and one object from his youth and young manhood, and chatting through the childhood and teenage memories that got him to where he is now.

What’s more, Jonathan will be chatting through a choice selection of tracks from new album ‘Mountainhead’, offering some from-the-source intel on the making of Everything Everything’s incoming seventh LP.

Tickets are priced at £13.75 inc booking fees and are available now through Dice.

Space is extremely limited so don’t miss out, and while you’re waiting, why not dig back through our previous episodes of Before They Knew Better - available on Spotify, Apple, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Get tickets to watch Everything Everything live now.

Tags: Everything Everything, News, Podcast

Everything Everything Tickets

Stockport Plaza, Stockport

Jacaranda Baltic, Liverpool

Jacaranda Baltic, Liverpool

Leeds University Stylus, Leeds

New Century, Manchester

New Century, Manchester

Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, East Sussex

Junction 1, Cambridge

Rock City, Nottingham

Troxy, East London

O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

Latest News

Bat For Lashes to release sixth album ‘The Dream of Delphi’ this summer

Bat For Lashes to release sixth album The Dream of Delphi’ this summer

Iceland Airwaves 2024 confirms Shygirl, Bar Italia, Mandy, Indiana and more

Iceland Airwaves 2024 confirms Shygirl, Bar Italia, Mandy, Indiana and more

Lizzy McAlpine announces 2024 headline tour

Lizzy McAlpine announces 2024 headline tour

The Mysterines confirm second album ‘Afraid Of Tomorrows’

The Mysterines confirm second album Afraid Of Tomorrows’

Swim Deep collab with Bill Ryder-Jones on new single ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’

Swim Deep collab with Bill Ryder-Jones on new single How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY