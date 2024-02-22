News
Everything Everything’s Jonathan Higgs to join DIY’s first Before They Knew Before - Live! podcast
We’ll be bringing the event to Soho’s The Social on 17th March as part of the venue’s year of 25th birthday celebrations..
Following on from a first season that played host to guests including Killer Mike, James Acaster, Remi Wolf, Sigrid and loads more, DIY’s own Before They Knew Better podcast will be making its return with a special live event featuring Everything Everything frontman Jonathan Higgs!
Taking place at Soho’s The Social on Sunday 17th March, it comes as part of the venue’s year of 25th birthday celebrations.
As ever on BTKB, we’ll be asking Jonathan to bring in one photo, one song and one object from his youth and young manhood, and chatting through the childhood and teenage memories that got him to where he is now.
What’s more, Jonathan will be chatting through a choice selection of tracks from new album ‘Mountainhead’, offering some from-the-source intel on the making of Everything Everything’s incoming seventh LP.
Tickets are priced at £13.75 inc booking fees and are available now through Dice.
Space is extremely limited so don’t miss out, and while you’re waiting, why not dig back through our previous episodes of Before They Knew Better - available on Spotify, Apple, or wherever you get your podcasts.
