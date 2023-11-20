Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes share new track ‘Brambles’

Having introduced their latest musical era with the release of grandiose single ‘Man Of The Hour’ earlier this year, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have returned with another glimpse of their forthcoming new album ‘Dark Rainbow’.

The brooding ‘Brambles’ is the second single to be taken from the outfit’s fifth album, and comes centred around the more painful side of love. “Brambles is a melancholic bop born from the bramble thorns of love we let grow around us until we are tangled with no method of escaping unscathed,” Frank has said of the track.

“Like our neural pathways become stronger and deeper with each unconscious action, the thorns of love hook deeper and the brambles wrap tighter until we are barely recognisable and even our loved ones can no longer comfort us or lead us to safety for fear of being cut and torn themselves. An ode to the passion of love and a warning not to get lost in it when you go looking.”

The band’s latest full-length ‘Dark Rainbow’ is set to land on 26th January 2024, ahead of a lengthy run of live shows, including dates in the UK, Europe, Australia and North America. Listen to ‘Brambles’ below, and remind yourself of their tour dates underneath the player.