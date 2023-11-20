News
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes share new track ‘Brambles’
The track gets taken from the band’s forthcoming new album ‘Dark Rainbow’.
Having introduced their latest musical era with the release of grandiose single ‘Man Of The Hour’ earlier this year, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have returned with another glimpse of their forthcoming new album ‘Dark Rainbow’.
The brooding ‘Brambles’ is the second single to be taken from the outfit’s fifth album, and comes centred around the more painful side of love. “Brambles is a melancholic bop born from the bramble thorns of love we let grow around us until we are tangled with no method of escaping unscathed,” Frank has said of the track.
“Like our neural pathways become stronger and deeper with each unconscious action, the thorns of love hook deeper and the brambles wrap tighter until we are barely recognisable and even our loved ones can no longer comfort us or lead us to safety for fear of being cut and torn themselves. An ode to the passion of love and a warning not to get lost in it when you go looking.”
The band’s latest full-length ‘Dark Rainbow’ is set to land on 26th January 2024, ahead of a lengthy run of live shows, including dates in the UK, Europe, Australia and North America. Listen to ‘Brambles’ below, and remind yourself of their tour dates underneath the player.
FEBRUARY 2024
06 Cardiff, The Great Hall
07 Bristol, O2 Academy
09 Manchester, Academy
10 Newcastle, Northumbria Uni Student’s Union
11 Glasgow, Barrowland
13 Leeds, O2 Academy
14 Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall
15 London, Roundhouse
16 London, Roundhouse
22 Berlin, Metropol
23 Cologne, Live Music Hall
24 Paris, Le Bataclan
26 Brussels, AB Main Hall
27 Tilberg, Poppodium
APRIL 2024
16 Perth, Magnet House
18 Adelaide, The Gov
19 Melbourne, 170 Russell
20 Geelong, Barwon Club
23 Brisbane, Triffid
24 Sydney, Crowbar
MAY 2024
13 Nashville, TN, The End
14 Chicago, IL, Subterranean
17 Toronto, ON, Horseshoe Tavern
20 Philadelphia, PA, Foundry
21 New York, NY, The Gramercy Theatre
22 Washington DC, Atlantis
As featured in the November 2023 issue of DIY, out now.
