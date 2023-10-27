Album Review

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - The Silver Cord

Often magnificent and always supremely fun.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - The Silver Cord

Reviewer: Elvis Thirlwell

Released: 27th October 2023

Label: KGLW

While the fact that King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard aren’t ones to rest on their laurels should hardly come as a surprise to anyone who’s paid any attention to the band over the last decade, it remains nothing short of impressive how the Aussie six-piece still continue to confound all expectation heading into their 25th album. Armed with a newly acquired 1980s Simmons electronic drum kit, as many keyboards as they could fit into one studio and modular synthesisers they could barely operate, King Gizz unleash here an unexpected suite of harsh, leftfield, retro-futuristic, electronic pop. While 2021’s ‘Butterfly 3000’ tickled similarly synthetic fancies, ‘The Silver Cord’ is by contrast far more alarming.

Channelling the old-school textures of synth pioneers like Kraftwerk and Giorgio Moroder while wiring in the dirty club beats of PC Music-esque hyperpop - the results of which are sometimes very strange indeed - ‘The Silver Cord’ is often magnificent and always supremely fun. ‘Chang’e’ zips and soars through space and time with the cutest euphoria; the frenetic drum loops on ‘Swan Song’ could soundtrack a fight scene from blade, and ‘set’ is pure robotic sass - its refrain of “Slay the mind-set” providing an instant earworm. And also, for those willing to completely lose themselves in this cybernetic nightmare, the album comes with a second version of ten minute-plus extended mixes, because why not?

Tags: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Reviews, Album Reviews

Latest News

Tate McRae announces sophomore album ‘Think Later’

Tate McRae announces sophomore album Think Later

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are DIY’s November 2023 cover stars

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are DIYs November 2023 cover stars

MJ Lenderman to release live album ‘And The Wind (Live And Loose!)’

MJ Lenderman to release live album And The Wind (Live And Loose!)

Laufey unveils cover of ‘Christmas Dreaming’

Laufey unveils cover of Christmas Dreaming

Sevdaliza and Grimes team up for collab track ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’

Sevdaliza and Grimes team up for collab track Nothing Lasts Forever

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY