King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce 2024 live shows, including UK and Europe dates

Fresh from being announced as our November 2023 cover stars, King Gizzard & The Lizard have announced a hefty run of tour dates for next year.

The Aussie band - who released their 25th album ‘The Silver Cord’ last month - will be returning to the UK and Europe next summer for a series of live shows, including their previously-announced headlining slot at this year’s Wide Awake festival, and one of their special three-hour “marathon” sets in Hamburg.



The band will also play a handful of shows in the US, including two shows at Forest Hills Stadium in New York, which will also see them playing their infamous three-hour sets.

Their upcoming dates are as follows.



MAY 2024

15 Forest National – BRUSSELS, BE *

16 Stadthalle – OFFENBACH, DE *

18 Forum Karlín – PRAGUE, CZ *

19. Arena Wien – VIENNA, AT *

20 Columbiahalle – BERLIN, DE *

22 Stadtpark Open Air – HAMBURG, DE (3hr marathon set)

23 AFAS Live – AMSTERDAM, NL *

25 Wide Awake Festival – LONDON, UK

26 Liverpool Olympia – LIVERPOOL, UK *

27 The Usher Hall – EDINBURGH, UK*

29 The Civic Hall – WOLVERHAMPTON, UK*

30 Bristol Beacon – BRISTOL, UK *

31 Brighton Dome – BRIGHTON, UK (acoustic show) *

JUNE 2024

02 We Love Green Festival – PARIS, FR

04 UNALTROFESTIVAL, Circolo Magnolia – MILAN, IT

AUGUST 2024

16 Forest Hills Stadium – FOREST HILLS, NY (3hr marathon set)

17 Forest Hills Stadium – FOREST HILLS, NY (3hr marathon set)

SEPTEMBER 2024

01 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – CHICAGO, IL (3hr marathon set) SOLD OUT

14 The Gorge Amphitheatre – QUINCY, WA (3hr marathon set)

NOVEMBER 2024

15 Germania Insurance Amphitheater – AUSTIN, TX (3hr marathon set)

* w/ Grace Cummings

Their UK and European shows are set to go on pre-sale at 9am GMT on 8th November and general sale 9am on 10th November from their official website.

And don’t forget to grab your copy of our new issue below.