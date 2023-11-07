News
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce 2024 live shows, including UK and Europe dates
The Aussie six-piece will return to the UK and Europe next summer, around their upcoming appearance at Wide Awake in London.
Fresh from being announced as our November 2023 cover stars, King Gizzard & The Lizard have announced a hefty run of tour dates for next year.
The Aussie band - who released their 25th album ‘The Silver Cord’ last month - will be returning to the UK and Europe next summer for a series of live shows, including their previously-announced headlining slot at this year’s Wide Awake festival, and one of their special three-hour “marathon” sets in Hamburg.
The band will also play a handful of shows in the US, including two shows at Forest Hills Stadium in New York, which will also see them playing their infamous three-hour sets.
Their upcoming dates are as follows.
MAY 2024
15 Forest National – BRUSSELS, BE *
16 Stadthalle – OFFENBACH, DE *
18 Forum Karlín – PRAGUE, CZ *
19. Arena Wien – VIENNA, AT *
20 Columbiahalle – BERLIN, DE *
22 Stadtpark Open Air – HAMBURG, DE (3hr marathon set)
23 AFAS Live – AMSTERDAM, NL *
25 Wide Awake Festival – LONDON, UK
26 Liverpool Olympia – LIVERPOOL, UK *
27 The Usher Hall – EDINBURGH, UK*
29 The Civic Hall – WOLVERHAMPTON, UK*
30 Bristol Beacon – BRISTOL, UK *
31 Brighton Dome – BRIGHTON, UK (acoustic show) *
JUNE 2024
02 We Love Green Festival – PARIS, FR
04 UNALTROFESTIVAL, Circolo Magnolia – MILAN, IT
AUGUST 2024
16 Forest Hills Stadium – FOREST HILLS, NY (3hr marathon set)
17 Forest Hills Stadium – FOREST HILLS, NY (3hr marathon set)
SEPTEMBER 2024
01 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – CHICAGO, IL (3hr marathon set) SOLD OUT
14 The Gorge Amphitheatre – QUINCY, WA (3hr marathon set)
NOVEMBER 2024
15 Germania Insurance Amphitheater – AUSTIN, TX (3hr marathon set)
* w/ Grace Cummings
Their UK and European shows are set to go on pre-sale at 9am GMT on 8th November and general sale 9am on 10th November from their official website.
