News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce 2024 live shows, including UK and Europe dates

The Aussie six-piece will return to the UK and Europe next summer, around their upcoming appearance at Wide Awake in London.

Photo: Maclay Heriot

7th November 2023

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, News

Fresh from being announced as our November 2023 cover stars, King Gizzard & The Lizard have announced a hefty run of tour dates for next year.

The Aussie band - who released their 25th album ‘The Silver Cord’ last month - will be returning to the UK and Europe next summer for a series of live shows, including their previously-announced headlining slot at this year’s Wide Awake festival, and one of their special three-hour “marathon” sets in Hamburg.

The band will also play a handful of shows in the US, including two shows at Forest Hills Stadium in New York, which will also see them playing their infamous three-hour sets.

Their upcoming dates are as follows.

MAY 2024
15 Forest National – BRUSSELS, BE *
16 Stadthalle – OFFENBACH, DE *
18 Forum Karlín – PRAGUE, CZ *
19. Arena Wien – VIENNA, AT *
20 Columbiahalle – BERLIN, DE *
22 Stadtpark Open Air – HAMBURG, DE (3hr marathon set)
23 AFAS Live – AMSTERDAM, NL *
25 Wide Awake Festival – LONDON, UK
26 Liverpool Olympia – LIVERPOOL, UK *
27 The Usher Hall – EDINBURGH, UK*
29 The Civic Hall – WOLVERHAMPTON, UK*
30 Bristol Beacon – BRISTOL, UK *
31 Brighton Dome – BRIGHTON, UK (acoustic show) *

JUNE 2024
02 We Love Green Festival – PARIS, FR
04 UNALTROFESTIVAL, Circolo Magnolia – MILAN, IT

AUGUST 2024
16 Forest Hills Stadium – FOREST HILLS, NY (3hr marathon set)
17 Forest Hills Stadium – FOREST HILLS, NY (3hr marathon set)

SEPTEMBER 2024
01 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – CHICAGO, IL (3hr marathon set) SOLD OUT
14 The Gorge Amphitheatre – QUINCY, WA (3hr marathon set)

NOVEMBER 2024
15 Germania Insurance Amphitheater – AUSTIN, TX (3hr marathon set)

* w/ Grace Cummings

Their UK and European shows are set to go on pre-sale at 9am GMT on 8th November and general sale 9am on 10th November from their official website.

And don’t forget to grab your copy of our new issue below.

King Gizzard &amp; The Lizard Wizard are DIY&#8217;s November 2023 cover stars

Out now!

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are DIY’s November 2023 cover stars

Our penultimate issue of 2023 also features IDLES, Jelani Blackman, Sleater-Kinney, Tkay Maidza and loads more.

Tags: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, News

Latest News

Cardinals share debut single proper ‘Roseland’

Cardinals share debut single proper Roseland

Heartworms unveils new single and video for ‘May I Comply’

Heartworms unveils new single and video for May I Comply

Felix White is the latest guest on Before They Knew Better

Felix White is the latest guest on Before They Knew Better

Tate McRae announces sophomore album ‘Think Later’

Tate McRae announces sophomore album Think Later

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are DIY’s November 2023 cover stars

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are DIYs November 2023 cover stars

Coming Up

Lime Garden - One More Thing artwork

Lime Garden - One More Thing red Vinyl LP - £22.99

MGMT - Loss Of Life artwork

MGMT - Loss Of Life blue Vinyl LP - £32.99

Baby Queen - Quarter Life Crisis artwork

Baby Queen - Quarter Life Crisis Vinyl LP - £27.99

Health - Rat Wars artwork

Health - Rat Wars red Vinyl LP - £29.99

Declan McKenna - What Happened to the Beach? artwork

Declan McKenna - What Happened to the Beach? black Vinyl LP - £24.99

As featured in the November 2023 issue of DIY, out now.

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY