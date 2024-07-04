KOKOKO! - BUTU

Colossal Congolese collective KOKOKO! have returned with a successor to their 2019 debut ‘Fongola’, and ‘BUTU’ is another turbo-charged rave riot. The Kinshasa-based outfit’s second effort is a synth-driven assault on the senses; opener ‘Butu Ezo Ya’ comes in with an almost shamanic electro-crazed percussion, and from there the frenzy barely ever lets up. ‘Motema Mabe’ and ‘Mokili’ continue in the same, glorious manner, while ‘Mokolo Likambu’ shows their ability to slow the pace a little, its wonky, droney sound flirting with the futuristic. ‘Motoki’, meanwhile, flirts with psych-funk, and ‘Elingi Biso Te’ sees the collective roam into the more tech-house realm. Despite clocking in at just under 52 minutes, never does ‘BUTU’ feel anything but relentlessly frenetic fun. From its breakneck bonkers energy, to the more slowed-down moments, this is absolutely one for the ravers, and if there’s any justice, KOKOKO! will be conquering dancefloors across every corner of the planet.