Arlo Parks, Marika Hackman, KOKOKO! and more to play Transgressive 20th anniversary events

Transgressive group - which includes a record label, publisher, and management company - will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year with a series of special shows taking place in London over the next few months, featuring artists from across Transgressive’s history.

Kicking things off in style, July will see Arlo Parks and Marika Hackman perform at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, while later events spotlight the likes of Johnny Flynn & The River Band, The Moonlandingz, Mystery Jets, KOKOKO!, and more.

Speaking about the upcoming programme, Transgressive partners Toby L, Tim Dellow, and Lilas Bourboulon have said: “to kickstart our anniversary, we wanted to reflect the eclecticism and inclusivity of the company’s roster and culture by putting together some communal moments. Since our earliest days, we’ve curated and staged shows and events, and it felt like the most natural way to share the joy and gratitude that we feel for making it this far.”

What’s more, the shows will be held in association with War Child and Music Venue Trust, giving audiences the opportunity to find out more about and donate to these charity partners. Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (Friday 31st May); check out the full schedule of all the events announced (so far!) below.