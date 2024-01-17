News

Lime Garden share latest album cut ‘Mother

They’ve also announced a series of in-stores to celebrate their LP release next month.

Photo: Jono White

17th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Lime Garden, News, Listen, , Watch

Brighton quartet Lime Garden are back with another taste of their forthcoming debut album ‘One More Thing’, slated for release on 16th February via So Young Records. New track ‘Mother’ sees the band’s vocalist Chloe Howard explore her maternal relationship, and follows their previous singles ‘Nepotism (Baby)’, ‘Love Song’, and ‘I Want To Be You’.

“This song is about the relationship with my mother evolving in tandem with my personal growth coming into adulthood”, Chloe has commented. “Coming to the understanding that my mother is just like me, someone trying their best to figure out life and not knowing 100% of the answers was a scary but beautiful realisation which bonded us. It’s cool how relationships shift and transform to match each phase of life. The song is the culmination of those feelings during adolescence and the realisation as an adult to appreciate our mothers.”

Watch the visualiser for ‘Mother’ here:

Play Video

Having already announced an upcoming headline tour of the UK and Europe, Lime Garden have now added a series of intimate in-store dates to the schedule too; check out where they’ll be stopping off this year below.

FEBRUARY 2024
08 Sheffield, O2 Academy (with Bombay Bicycle Club)
09 Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA) (with Bombay Bicycle Club)
10 Cambridge, Corn Exchange (with Bombay Bicycle Club)
16 Brighton, Resident (6:30pm instore)
17 Portsmouth, Pie & Vinyl (12pm instore)
17 Southampton, Vinilo (6:30pm instore)
19 London, Banquet Records (6pm instore)
20 Oxford, Truck Records (6pm instore)
21 Nottingham, Rough Trade (6pm instore)
22 Liverpool, Jacaranda Records (7pm instore)
27 Manchester, YES (Pink Room)
28 Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms
29 Glasgow, Hug & Pint

MARCH 2024
02 Dubliln, Workman’s
03 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
04 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
06 Bristol, Fleece
07 London, Lafayette
08 Brighton, Chalk
14 Barcelona, Vida Showcase @ Antigua Frabrica Damm

APRIL 2024
18 Amsterdam, Paradiso Upstairs
19 Rotterdam, Motel Mozaique Festival
20 Hamburg, Molotow
21 Berlin, Kantine am Berghain
23 Munich, Strom
24 Zurich, Bogen F
25 Wiesbaden, Kesselhaus
26 Antwerp, Trix
27 Paris, Hasard Ludique

MAY 2024
02 New York, Baby’s All Right
04 Chicago, Beat Kitchen
07 San Francisco, Bottom of the Hill
09 Los Angeles, The Echo

Get tickets to watch Lime Garden live now.

Tags: Lime Garden, News, Listen, , Watch

Lime Garden Tickets

YES (The Pink Room), Manchester

The Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh

The Hug and Pint, Glasgow

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

The Hare And Hounds, Birmingham

The Fleece, Bristol

Lafayette, London

Chalk, Brighton

Chalk, Brighton

Latest News

Rachel Chinouriri unveils plans for debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn of Events’

Rachel Chinouriri unveils plans for debut album What A Devastating Turn of Events

Adrianne Lenker confirms next solo LP ‘Bright Future’

Adrianne Lenker confirms next solo LP Bright Future

Ariana Grande announces anticipated new album ‘eternal sunshine’

Ariana Grande announces anticipated new album eternal sunshine

Walt Disco explore demands of touring on new single ‘Pearl’

Walt Disco explore demands of touring on new single Pearl

Cassyette announces debut album ‘This World Fucking Sucks’

Cassyette announces debut album This World Fucking Sucks’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now