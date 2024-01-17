News
Lime Garden share latest album cut ‘Mother’
They’ve also announced a series of in-stores to celebrate their LP release next month.
Brighton quartet Lime Garden are back with another taste of their forthcoming debut album ‘One More Thing’, slated for release on 16th February via So Young Records. New track ‘Mother’ sees the band’s vocalist Chloe Howard explore her maternal relationship, and follows their previous singles ‘Nepotism (Baby)’, ‘Love Song’, and ‘I Want To Be You’.
“This song is about the relationship with my mother evolving in tandem with my personal growth coming into adulthood”, Chloe has commented. “Coming to the understanding that my mother is just like me, someone trying their best to figure out life and not knowing 100% of the answers was a scary but beautiful realisation which bonded us. It’s cool how relationships shift and transform to match each phase of life. The song is the culmination of those feelings during adolescence and the realisation as an adult to appreciate our mothers.”
Watch the visualiser for ‘Mother’ here:
Having already announced an upcoming headline tour of the UK and Europe, Lime Garden have now added a series of intimate in-store dates to the schedule too; check out where they’ll be stopping off this year below.
FEBRUARY 2024
08 Sheffield, O2 Academy (with Bombay Bicycle Club)
09 Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA) (with Bombay Bicycle Club)
10 Cambridge, Corn Exchange (with Bombay Bicycle Club)
16 Brighton, Resident (6:30pm instore)
17 Portsmouth, Pie & Vinyl (12pm instore)
17 Southampton, Vinilo (6:30pm instore)
19 London, Banquet Records (6pm instore)
20 Oxford, Truck Records (6pm instore)
21 Nottingham, Rough Trade (6pm instore)
22 Liverpool, Jacaranda Records (7pm instore)
27 Manchester, YES (Pink Room)
28 Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms
29 Glasgow, Hug & Pint
MARCH 2024
02 Dubliln, Workman’s
03 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
04 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
06 Bristol, Fleece
07 London, Lafayette
08 Brighton, Chalk
14 Barcelona, Vida Showcase @ Antigua Frabrica Damm
APRIL 2024
18 Amsterdam, Paradiso Upstairs
19 Rotterdam, Motel Mozaique Festival
20 Hamburg, Molotow
21 Berlin, Kantine am Berghain
23 Munich, Strom
24 Zurich, Bogen F
25 Wiesbaden, Kesselhaus
26 Antwerp, Trix
27 Paris, Hasard Ludique
MAY 2024
02 New York, Baby’s All Right
04 Chicago, Beat Kitchen
07 San Francisco, Bottom of the Hill
09 Los Angeles, The Echo
Records, etc at
Lime Garden - One More Thing (Cd)
Lime Garden - One More Thing (Vinyl LP - red)
Read More
Wild Fields announce inaugural 2024 lineup
The Norfolk festival is set to combine sustainability, wellness, and music for a four-day long weekender.
6th December 2023, 4:59pm
The Neu Bulletin (Lime Garden, Sprints, Wasia Project and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
17th November 2023, 3:00pm
Lime Garden dig into the complexities of obsession on new track ‘I Want To Be You’
It comes ahead of their imminent debut LP, due 16th February.
16th November 2023, 11:07am
Tracks: Declan McKenna, Lime Garden, Leigh-Anne and more
The biggest and best of this week's new music.
15th September 2023, 6:00pm
Popular right now
4-5 Stars