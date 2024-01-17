Lime Garden share latest album cut ‘Mother

Brighton quartet Lime Garden are back with another taste of their forthcoming debut album ‘One More Thing’, slated for release on 16th February via So Young Records. New track ‘Mother’ sees the band’s vocalist Chloe Howard explore her maternal relationship, and follows their previous singles ‘Nepotism (Baby)’, ‘Love Song’, and ‘I Want To Be You’.



“This song is about the relationship with my mother evolving in tandem with my personal growth coming into adulthood”, Chloe has commented. “Coming to the understanding that my mother is just like me, someone trying their best to figure out life and not knowing 100% of the answers was a scary but beautiful realisation which bonded us. It’s cool how relationships shift and transform to match each phase of life. The song is the culmination of those feelings during adolescence and the realisation as an adult to appreciate our mothers.”

Watch the visualiser for ‘Mother’ here:

