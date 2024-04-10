Album Review

Lynks - Abomination

A vintage-future gay epic from one of the UK’s most fearless off-piste queer acts.

Lynks - Abomination

Reviewer: Otis Robinson

Released: 12th April 2024

Label: Heavenly

This is what happens when you give a mic to a twink,” sings London’s masked drag icon Lynks on this, their debut. By the time punchy penultimate confessional ‘Lynks Thinks’ plays, with its wry spoken word bars diffusing over bubbly electronics, the answer to that implied question is abundantly clear. Across ‘Abomination’ - which rids religious shame in favour of scalding, erotic damnation - Lynks dissects the modern queer landscape, whilst paying homage to gay history’s electropunk highs and lingering horrors in equal measure. The result is a raucous ode to sex positivity, where the act is social currency - “My life ends the day I’m not invited to the orgy,” they spit on the thumping ‘Use It Or Lose It’ - and survival comes second to desire. “If I get murdered I’m sure I’ll only have myself to blame,” Lynks surmises on ‘Sex With A Stranger’, before recommitting to reckless abandon over largely clubby cuts. Closer ‘Flash In The Pan’ - a metaphysical Bleachers-meets-Perfume-Genius 80s synth-pop epic - soon breaks the matrix: suffocating under inevitable mortality and religious judgement, Lynks concludes that these persistent horrors are just as fleeting as bliss, so it’s best to make the most of it. A vintage-future gay epic, ‘Abomination’ is a singular debut and quintessential cultural capsule - of both post-post-punk and gay modernity - from one of the UK’s most fearless off-piste queer acts.

Play Video

Tags: Lynks, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Abomination via Rough Trade

Find ‘Abomination’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (black) - £23.99

Vinyl LP (black) - £23.99

Cd - £10.99

Lynks Tickets

SWX, Bristol

Papillon, Southampton

Chalk, Brighton

Chalk, Brighton

KOKO, London

KOKO, London

Manchester Academy 2, Manchester

The Wardrobe, Leeds

Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

Mama Roux’s, Birmingham

Junction 2, Cambridge

Latest News

O. pay tribute to their local night bus on new single ‘176’

O. pay tribute to their local night bus on new single 176’

Cola announce sophomore album ‘The Gloss’

Cola announce sophomore album The Gloss’

STONE confirm details of debut album ‘Fear For A Lifetime’

STONE confirm details of debut album Fear For A Lifetime’

Wallows share video for latest single ‘Calling After Me’

Wallows share video for latest single Calling After Me’

Aziya is back with latest track ‘party’s over’

Aziya is back with latest track party’s over’

Read More

In Deep

Lynks talks debut album ‘Abomination’ for DIY’s In Deep digital cover

Lynks: Let’s Ride

A gender non-conforming, performance art-embracing pop maverick, Lynks has spent the early part of their career pushing every envelope available. With sexy, saucy and singular debut ‘Abomination’, they’re creating a space like no other.

26th March 2024, 4:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

April 2024

Latest Issue

April 2024

With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY