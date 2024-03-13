News

Lynks serves up video for new single ‘TENNIS SONG

Their upcoming debut album, ‘ABOMINATION’, lands next month.

Photo: El Dodds

13th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Following a string of recent high-energy singles (including ‘SEX WITH A STRANGER’, ‘USE IT OR LOSE IT’, ‘NEW BOYFRIEND’, and ‘CPR’), electro-pop provocateur Lynks has now offered up new track ‘TENNIS SONG’.

A slice of relative tenderness lifted from their forthcoming debut LP ‘ABOMINATION’ - which hits shelves on 12th April via Heavenly Recordings - ‘TENNIS SONG’ sees Lynks bemoan the pain of having an unrequited crush on their straight tennis coach.

Speaking about the album more broadly, they have commented that “on the EPs, I was trying so hard to get anyone to pay attention. Early on I was like ‘well, every song needs to be a hilarious concept.’ Whereas this album, there’s quite a few of those, but there’s also songs that aren’t necessarily funny, or they’re exploring an idea rather than being really specific.”

You can check out the new video for ‘TENNIS SONG’ and find out where you can catch Lynks live in the coming months below.

Lynks 2024 UK and EU tour:

APRIL 2024
12 Margate, Elsewhere
13 Bristol, SWX
14 Southampton, Papillon
16 Brighton, Chalk
17 London, KOKO
19 Manchester, Canvas Club
20 Leeds, The Wardrobe
21 Glasgow, Saint Luke’s
23 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s
24 Cambridge, Junction
26 Paris, Le Hasard Ludique
27 Netherlands, Oranjepop Festival
28 Brussels, Le Nuits Botanique
30 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin

MAY 2024
01 Antwerp, Trix Café
02 Cologne, Artheater
03 Berlin, Cassiopeia
04 Hamburg, Turmzimmer

Get tickets to watch Lynks live now.

