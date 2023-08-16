Shamir - Homo Anxietatem

Shamir isn’t afraid of a bit of hard work. ​‘Homo Anxietatem’, translated from Latin as ​“anxious man”, marks the Philadelphia-based multi-creative’s ninth studio album across eight years, and his second since the world emerged out of lockdown. Whereas his previous full-length — ​‘Heterosexuality’ — delved into many facets of queer life soundtracked by a riotous, everchanging soundscape, his latest effort adopts indie-pop as its lifeblood, and stretches his thoughts further beyond sexuality. In message, it’s as poignant as ever. The defiant ​‘Words’ presents Shamir’s self-confidence with a profound simplicity. ​“The words don’t hurt anymore,” he celebrates over subtle percussion, his distinctive tone cutting through with a newfound sense of self-belief. ​‘Without You’ notes the individual’s responsibility in climate change, its lyrics remarkably simple and direct, yet cuttingly dark. ​“I can’t help but wonder what they could be without you,” he sings of the planet. Born of Shamir’s growing anxieties during the pandemic, ​‘Homo Anxietatem’ jumps between shared experiences and his own, as beautifully inconsistent as much of his catalogue to date. On the surface it may appear comparably safe in tone; a softer and arguably less frustrated sound runs throughout. Yet it never shies away from the unmistakable fact that Shamir has something to say, and that it’s always worth listening to.