Troye Sivan drops new track ‘Got Me Started

Following the release of lead single ‘Rush’, Troye Sivan has shared another track from his forthcoming album ‘Something To Give Each Other’ - this time, it’s the bouncing, club-ready ‘Got Me Started’.

Of the song, Troy has commented: “When we were writing this song, I was emphatic about using ‘Shooting Stars’ - I just kept humming it in the studio. It’s a huge sample and was a big ask; and I knew that they had never approved it in the past. So I’m over the moon about the opportunity to sample that track because this song is iconic to me. And then we have Ian Kirkpatrick on production, who is a genius. I love his work - he had this plan to record the vocal at a slower speed and then speed it up, and ultimately that’s what you hear in the chorus. I instantly loved the way it sounded.”

Watch the official video for ‘Got Me Started’ below: