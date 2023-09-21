News
Troye Sivan drops new track ‘Got Me Started’
His forthcoming album arrives next month.
Following the release of lead single ‘Rush’, Troye Sivan has shared another track from his forthcoming album ‘Something To Give Each Other’ - this time, it’s the bouncing, club-ready ‘Got Me Started’.
Of the song, Troy has commented: “When we were writing this song, I was emphatic about using ‘Shooting Stars’ - I just kept humming it in the studio. It’s a huge sample and was a big ask; and I knew that they had never approved it in the past. So I’m over the moon about the opportunity to sample that track because this song is iconic to me. And then we have Ian Kirkpatrick on production, who is a genius. I love his work - he had this plan to record the vocal at a slower speed and then speed it up, and ultimately that’s what you hear in the chorus. I instantly loved the way it sounded.”
Watch the official video for ‘Got Me Started’ below:
Read More
Troye Sivan announces new album ‘Something To Give Each Other’
The star is previewing his forthcoming third record with new track 'Rush'.
14th July 2023, 10:44am
Troye Sivan’s new album is “almost done”
It’s one of two original songs from upcoming film ‘Three Months’.
28th November 2022, 12:00am
Troye Sivan unveils the video for ‘Angel Baby’
The "mega pop, gay, power ballad" gets some visuals.
13th October 2021, 12:00am
Troye Sivan unveils “mega pop, gay, power ballad” ‘Angel Baby’
It's his first solo single of the year!
10th September 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.