Caity Baser - Still Learning

Caity’s ability to encompass all aspects of coming-of-age continues to cement her as a leading voice for a new wave of artists.

Caity Baser - Still Learning

Reviewer: Emily Savage

Released: 15th March 2024

Label: EMI / Chosen

Having translated social media virality into sold-out tours and festival headline slots with her outspoken Gen Z anthems, Caity Baser isn’t your conventional pop star – and on mixtape ‘Still Learning’, she continues to show zero intention of becoming one. Fuelled by female rage, opener ‘I’m A Problem’ kicks off the record in signature style, armed with stinging lyricism and dance-ready beats. Meanwhile, the sleek and sensual ‘Showgirl’ opts for a more experimental approach, laying jazz-inspired vocals at its centre. Whether she’s delivering unapologetic bite-backs at former lovers or embracing life’s imperfections, the 21-year-old’s vibrant personality shines through, with her fiercely honest storytelling weaving together eclectic influences. Placing defiant breakthrough tracks ‘Pretty Boys’ and ‘X&Y’ alongside introspective, vulnerable offerings, the mixtape is 13 tracks of pure creative chaos.

From finding catharsis through breakbeat-infused production on ‘Oh Well’ to revelling in the unbridled confidence of the soaring ‘Choose Me’ chorus, Caity’s ability to encompass all aspects of coming-of-age continues to cement her as a leading voice for a new wave of artists. As her third body of work in less than four years, ‘Still Learning’ sets an early promise of things yet to come, but if there’s one thing that has already been proven, it’s that Caity’s rule-defying pop vision couldn’t be clearer.

