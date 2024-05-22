Big Special, JayaHadADream, The New Eves & more: DIY’s highlights from across Brighton and The Great Escape 2024

Cosmorat

Bringing the party to a free all-dayer at Unbarred Brewery Taproom, Cosmorat made the not-inconsiderable trek from the seafront to the top of Brighton well worth any punter’s while. Frontperson Taylor Pollock’s bouncing, Duracell-bunny energy is infectious, her seeming nonchalance belying the band’s considerable command of ripping riffs, drum pad wizardry, and a smorgasbord of vocal styles (guitarist Olly Liu’s wild yelps and impressive falsetto are the perfect foil to Pollock’s sucker-punch, emotive delivery). For an outfit who could reasonably still be finding their groove - their debut EP ‘Evil Adjacent’ landed just two months ago - Cosmorat’s sheer range is remarkable.

JayaHadADream

Down on the beach, Cambridge-via-Nottingham rapper and sometime singer JayaHadADream takes to the sunny Pirate Studios stage with all the understated swagger you’d expect from someone who has just won the Glastonbury 2024 Emerging Talent competition. Though the open-air set-up means she can’t conduct the crowd at such close quarters, Jaya’s tight, witty, cooly confident flow is testament to the fact that she’s done the rounds of regional venues, festivals, and radio studios - as long as there’s a mic, she’s at home. She’s resolute about honouring her working class, Jamaican-Irish roots, but there’s also a sense of playfulness to proceedings; ‘Butthurt Men’, a track performed over a different backing each show, is this time aired via a gun-finger grime beat, while latest drop ‘Twiggy’ features choice references to (among other things) Patrick Bateman, veganism, and the iconic ‘60s model. Offsetting the moments of braggadocio with powerful bars about overcoming adversity and hard-won self-belief, Jaya seems to be well and truly warmed up for the big one at Worthy Farm next month.

MRCY

Despite only recently dropping their inaugural project (the aptly titled ‘VOLUME 1’), genre-fusing producer/vocalist duo MRCY (pronounced ‘mercy’) have clearly sparked widespread intrigue. The queue outside Komedia’s basement snakes a decent way down the road, giving people ample time to clock the ‘Free Palestine’ poster displayed in the residential window opposite, and, once inside, the pair provide another reminder of the shadow hanging over this year’s festival: “fuck Barclays - cancel your bank accounts”. Between the soul-psych stylings of debut single ‘Lorelei’, the Afrobeat-inspired rhythms of follow-up ‘Flowers In Mourning’, and the accents of experimental jazz which pepper the set, MRCY prove themselves masters at merging history and geography to imbue classic styles with stunning heart and decidedly contemporary flair.

La Sécurité

Things might’ve gotten off to a rather soggy start in Brighton, but by the time that Montréal band La Sécurité take to the stage upstairs at Patterns, they’ve managed to coax out the sunshine. Performing first on M For Montreal’s takeover of the venue, it might be early when they hit the stage but the quintet’s angular sonic wares are greeted by an already packed-out room. Dipping into a danceable melding pot of infectious new wave rhythms, gnarly guitars and bilingual lyricism, their eclectic brand of art-punk - as showcased in their 2023 debut ‘Stay Safe!’ - provides a giddily satisfying start to the day.