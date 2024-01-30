Future Islands announce North American tour, add further UK and European dates

Having just put out their latest album ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’, Future Islands have today unveiled plans for an extensive North American tour this summer, as well as adding further UK and European shows to their schedule.

Tickets for all new dates will be available via artist presale from tomorrow (31st January) at 10:00am local time, while general sale will open at 10:00am local time on Friday 2nd February. You can watch the band’s new video for album track ‘The Thief’ and check out a full list of upcoming Future Islands shows below.