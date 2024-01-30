News

Future Islands announce North American tour, add further UK and European dates

The shows will be in support of their recently released seventh LP ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’.

Photo: Frank Hamilton

30th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having just put out their latest album ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’, Future Islands have today unveiled plans for an extensive North American tour this summer, as well as adding further UK and European shows to their schedule.

Tickets for all new dates will be available via artist presale from tomorrow (31st January) at 10:00am local time, while general sale will open at 10:00am local time on Friday 2nd February. You can watch the band’s new video for album track ‘The Thief’ and check out a full list of upcoming Future Islands shows below.

Play Video

MARCH 2024
16 Guadalajara, Mexico, Teatro Studio
17 Mexico City, Mexico, Vive Latino Festival
19 Lima, Peru, Centro de Covenciones Barranco
21 Bogota, Columbia, Estereo Picnic Festival

MAY 2024
12 Madrid, La Riviera
13 Barcelona, Sala Razzmatazz
15 Oslo, Sentrum Scene
17 Stockholm, Annexet
18 Copenhagen, KB Hallen
19 Hamburg, Grobe Freiheit 36
21 Berlin, Tempodrom
22 Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
23-26 South Derbyshire, Bearded Theory
25 Leeds, Live at Leeds in the Park

JUNE 2024
19 Boston, MA, Roadrunner
20 New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
21 Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Music Hall
23 Washington, DC, The Anthem
24 Raleigh, NC, Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts
25 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern
27 Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl
28 Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre
29 St Paul, MN, Palace Theatre

JULY 2024
01 Madison, WI, The Sylvee
02 Detroit, MI, Royal Oak Music Theater
04 Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
06 Montreal, QC, MTelus
26 Southwold, Latitude Festival
27 London, Crystal Palace Bowl
28 Bristol, Bristol Beacon
30 Glasgow, Kelvingrove Bandstand
31 Newcastle, City Hall

AUGUST 2024
02 Katowice, OFF Festival
04 Waterford, All Together Now
05 Lokeren, Lokerse Festival

SEPTEMBER 2024
11 Vancouver, BC, Malkin Bowl
13 Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
14 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
15 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
17 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
18 Los Angeles, CA, Shrine Auditorium
19 Del Mar, CA, The Sound
21 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
22 Santa Fe, NM, The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing
24 Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom
26 Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theatre
27 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
28 Dallas, TX, Longhorn Ballroom

Future Islands Tickets

Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

