Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, it features some of the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last week.

Soft Launch - Piano Hands

Following on from their delightfully eccentric debut single ‘Cartwheels’, Irish quintet Soft Launch’s latest release ‘Piano Hands’ is an eclectic blend of genre influences, boasting their carefully crafted indie rock sound alongside hints of modern psychedelia reminiscent of Tame Impala. Recorded in 2022, the track demonstrates a similarity to the group’s debut in a collaborative sense, with The Beach Boys-esque lead vocals, tight rhythms, and fuzzy melodies that are passed effortlessly around the five members. Thematically, ‘Piano Hands’ paints a vivid picture of everyday life and feels inherently playful, with leaping melodies and fast movement between tempos and grooves. In all, the track shows that Soft Launch have what looks to be a varied catalogue of progressively more exciting and interesting musical material, ready for a packed summer of festival appearances and an upcoming debut London headline show. (Kyle Roczniak)

Yuneki - Like Honey

Introducing her to the world, Yuneki’s debut single blends several styles in one; backed by a strong drumbeat, it incorporates elements of poetry and neo-soul, and, when the chorus hits, it's clear she has a voice to set her apart. If not necessarily groundbreaking, 'Like Honey' has a refreshing earnestness to it, similar to the likes of Olivia Dean or RAYE. She may be right at the start of her career, but Yuneki has all the potential to grow into a hugely promising talent. (Christopher Connor)

She's In Parties - Puppet Show

Despite, or more likely because of, its unhidden nightmare undertones, She's In Parties' latest ‘Puppet Show’ is huge fun to listen to. Maybe it’s those pulsating '80s synths, which later descend into wavy swirls layered with crisply executed drums; or maybe it's the sometimes sultry and often soaring vocals of Katie Dillon; or maybe it's even the slurry voicemail sample recounting a bad dream about losing teeth… All of this and more is drawn together to provide an honest, kitschy insight into the insecurities of being a performer in the limelight, and ironically, we’re lapping it up. (Phil Taylor)

oreglo (feat. Bel Cobain) - comet

Sweet and balmy, like the cosmic mingling of two lover’s aromas, London four-piece oreglo’s ‘comet’ is an intoxicating foray into gorgeously sultry, neo-soul entwined reggae. On this final single from their anticipated debut EP ‘not real people’, the Brownswood Recordings new signees unleash a new side to their largely instrumental sound, which has previously coalesced a slew of disparate influences ranging from jazz to drill. Collaborating with singer-songwriter Bel Cobain, whose timeless, lovelorn purr simmers atop ambling drums and bass heavy horns, ‘comet’ lulls us ever deeper into its luscious embrace of lucid, late-night heat. (Hazel Blacher)

Victory Lap - Sincerely, Yours

Victory Lap burst onto the scene with their debut single ‘Jealousy’ a couple of months ago, and now they return with brand new offering ‘Sincerely, Yours’, alongside announcements of both an upcoming EP and a UK headline tour. Merging era-bending Golden Age sounds with a captivating 21st century twist, the emerging Nottingham outfit continue to go from strength to strength, with their noir-pop sound effortlessly translating to the studio after a recent string of live appearances in their hometown and beyond. (Gemma Cockrell)

Fake Wife - Round and Round

Not to be confused with alt-rock trailblazers Dream Wife, Mancunian duo Fake Wife have just arrived on to the scene. Comprised of frontman Lewis James and bassist Oli Boyden, the band debuted less than a year ago and have now dropped their third single to date, ‘Round and Round’. Between twinkling synths and propulsive, disco beats, it continues to establish their brand of incredibly infectious ‘80s-inspired pop. Lifted from the Northern upstarts’ debut EP ‘Showbiz’ (due out on 2nd October), it’s another exciting cut making waves ahead of the forthcoming project. (Emily Savage)

