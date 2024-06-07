The concern is writ large across the Norwegian artist’s fourth album ‘What Happened to the Heart?’ - a record that acts as a clarion call for bridging these barriers. “This album is a lot about the human – about where emotion lies and where logic is; where truth and compassion are,” she says. “It’s about what we value, and our capability to have compassion, and not just the drive for success.

“For a long time, having an emotional approach to matters of the world was considered a weakness, but the attributes we look upon as fit to lead the world have gotten us into a shithole,” she continues. “The world is dying; our home is rotting, burning up, and we are engaging in meaningless wars that put resources over human lives. I think a lot of us look at the world and wonder: what happened?”

If AURORA’s diagnosis of the state of the world is alarming, then she’s far from defeated. The record’s first single ‘Your Blood’ finds her singing about stitching up internal holes and questioning what she’s made of, before ultimately calling out for help and refusing to die. The defiance of the message is matched by the urgent, restless energy of the track, which shimmers with synthpop stardust and insistent, hooky melodies.

As she was writing the new material - largely while on tour in support of 2022’s UK Top Ten album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ - she felt swallowed up by the enormity of the questions she was wrestling with. Inspiration, it would transpire, came from an unpredictable source.

Her travels allowed her to meet three female indigenous leaders of tribes in Colombia, Argentina and Brazil, each deeply philosophical in their insistence on the primary importance of basic human compassion in leadership. For AURORA, the women represented exactly what she was longing for.

“It was really inspiring. Their warmth, the way they speak as leaders but are still so poetic and beautiful. They lead people but they still look upon the resources that they see around them not as a right or a claim, but as something we should co-exist with,” she reflects. “It’s quite simple: have more respect and more kindness. It’s so obvious. A child knows this, we all know it. But then we grow up and the world teaches us eventually that you can earn a lot by tricking and cheating the system, and some people take advantage of it, and the people who don’t are left on the outside.”