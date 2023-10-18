And yet, to call Bombay a ‘guitar band’ in the traditional sense of the phrase does them a disservice; though they’re often mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Two Door Cinema Club and The Vaccines, they have, over the course of their career, demonstrated a versatility and curiosity that belies that description. Take the decision to follow up their beloved 2009 debut ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose’ with an acoustic album (2010’s ‘Flaws’). Or the fact that 2014’s ‘So Long, See You Tomorrow’ was shortlisted for that year’s Mercury Prize. Or even that, aged 24, the band went on what would be a five-year hiatus at arguably the peak of their powers.

Bombay Bicycle Club have been unafraid to turn left at nearly every career junction thus far, and, as the band’s Jack Steadman and Jamie MacColl tell DIY, their sixth LP ‘My Big Day’ may be their boldest move yet. “I was speaking to someone about this the other day, and he said that most bands’ first record after a hiatus tends to be kind of safe, because they’re just trying to figure each other out again, and I think we were,” muses Jamie. “The making of [2020 ‘comeback’ album] ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ was as much about the dynamics between us as it was about making a record.” He pauses, exchanging a smile with Jack. “Whereas this one, we just wanted to say, ‘Nothing is off limits, let’s just have fun with it and see what happens’.”

What happens, dear reader, is a project that runs the gamut of indie rock and experimental pop, with a slew of zeitgeist-capturing collaborations, and a promo campaign that’s nothing short of slightly bonkers. There’s a huge sense of freedom to it, as if the band - completed by bassist Ed Nash and drummer Suren de Saram - have earned their seat at the table, and now they’re making the most of the buffet. “The thing that we always try to achieve is to surprise people, and I think we’re still doing that,” explains Jack. “On this record, with some of the more electronic songs and especially with some of the features, we’re subverting expectations, and I think that gets harder to do the longer you’re a band.”

