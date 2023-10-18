Album Review

Bombay Bicycle Club - My Big Day

A triumph.

Bombay Bicycle Club - My Big Day

Reviewer: Lisa Wright

Released: 20th October 2023

Label: Mmm… / AWAL

While you shouldn’t necessarily judge an album by its guest spots, the cast of Bombay Bicycle Club’s sixth seems to not only cement where the quartet are at themselves, but also how they’re viewed among their peers. Present and correct are modern guitar innovators from both sides of the pond (Nilüfer Yanya and Jay Som), a BRIT-winner (Holly Humberstone), and a bona fide music legend (Damon Albarn); BBC might have started life a decade ago as a fairly straight-up indie band, but now they’re the sort of ever-evolving unit whose little black book is bulging. ‘My Big Day’ is ample proof as to why. A record that feels effortlessly comfortable in its own skin whilst still managing to tread new ground, it’s the best the band have ever sounded. Whether in the buoyant, brass-aping keyboard motif that opens ‘Just A Little More Time’, or the more ominous drums’n’drones of ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’, everything rings with supreme confidence. ‘Turn The World On’ is classic, sparkling Bombay, whereas ‘Rural Radio Predicts The Future’’s two-minute instrumental concludes with almost hyperpop bleeps; the Albarn-featuring ‘Heaven’ is loose and trip-hoppy, while highlight ‘Meditate’ (with Nilüfer Yanya) climbs the guitar scales into a twisted climax. A triumph.

Play Video

Tags: Bombay Bicycle Club, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy My Big Day via Rough Trade

Find ‘My Big Day’ at Rough Trade

Cd - £12.99

Vinyl LP (black) - £21.99

Vinyl LP (pink) - £22.99

Latest News

Caroline Polacheck returns with new single ‘Dang’

Caroline Polacheck returns with new single Dang

IDLES announce news of fifth album ‘TANGK’

IDLES announce news of fifth album TANGK

Picture Parlour share soaring new single ‘Judgement Day’

Picture Parlour share soaring new single Judgement Day

Danny Brown announces new album ‘Quaranta’ & shares lead single ‘Tantor’

Danny Brown announces new album Quaranta’ & shares lead single Tantor’

Liam Gallagher announces ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary tour

Liam Gallagher announces Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary tour

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

October 2023

Latest Issue

October 2023

Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY