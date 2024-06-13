Hello Gia! How’re you doing, and what have you been up to recently?

Hello! I’m well - I’ve been working on the single releases from my upcoming debut album ‘Transparent Things’, as well as writing new material. I’ve been touring a bit with Marika Hackman and playing a few shows here and there.

Speaking of ‘Transparent Things’; how does it feel to be at this step in your career, and know that you’re not far away from sharing your first full-length?

It feels like a big personal achievement. It’s a common dream for musicians to get the pleasure and privilege of making and releasing an album. It’s a lot of work, and sometimes you get lost in that. But every time I stop and think about it, just as an experience, I can’t quite believe it.

Can you tell us a bit about how the album came to life? Did you go into the making of it with an idea of what you wanted to explore? You’ve always used characters within your songs; did you have an idea of the stories you’d hope to tell?

I didn’t know I was writing an album really - they were all just separate songs that I eventually gathered together. I don’t tend to work in blocks like that, at least for now. I just take each song as it comes to me; the production can and does change so drastically from demo to the final version.

Is there a particular theme to the record? If so, how did you end up landing on that?

It was kind of accidental - it only showed its character once it all came together really, and revealed the writing pattern; I noticed that I tended to write about these outsiders. So I guess it must’ve just been what I was interested in at the time, subconsciously!